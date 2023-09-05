‘Does this mean things might be frozen at the right temps now??!’: Trader Joe’s customer says store now has ‘regular’ grocery store freezers

Trader Joe’s is known for its unique food products, low prices, and unconventional store layout. However, the last of the list may soon become unfamiliar to customers, according to a now-viral TikTok.

The eight-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user Brittany Liu (@brittanyliu). In it, she shares that the freezers at her local Trader Joe’s had been replaced by new ones.

“Trader Joe’s has regular freezers like regular grocery stores now,” Liu wrote in an on-screen caption accompanied by sad faces.

Most Trader Joe’s locations have “coffin freezers,” which are “open-top cases, with no door.” Often, a selection of snacks and candy is stocked on top of the freezers rather than on shelves. However, in Liu’s video, she shows a collection of ice cream and frozen dinners housed in a tall freezer with doors.

She captioned the video with three simple letters, “Wth.”

The video amassed nearly 925,000 views as of Sept. 5. In the comments section, people were thrilled about the change.

“Honestly thank god!!! I always question what I’m eating and if it was kept at the right temp,” one viewer wrote.

“Does this mean things might be frozen at the right temps now??! Fridges next!” a second agreed.

“That must mean the cookies and other sweet treats are on normal reachable shelves too,” another said.

Some viewers shared past issues they’ve had with the store’s freezers.

“Honestly I wish mine did. The freezers are always leaking and I have to rush home before my frozen groceries melt,” one user said.

“Maybe I’ll try their frozen stuff again….it got to the point where I was sick each and every time I’d eat something from the tj frozen section,” a second commented.

However, not all Trader Joe’s freezer issues end poorly for customers. In April, a Trader Joe’s in Louisiana had “a freezer malfunction” where “all cold and frozen foods were given away for free.” TikTok user Amiya was one of the lucky ones to experience this. She got a whopping $2,200 worth of groceries for free.

The Daily Dot contacted Liu via TikTok comment and Trader Joe’s via media request form for more information.