‘That’s a horrible idea’: Toyota technician says you should never turn in your keys like this at the mechanic

At one point or another, every car owner will have to take their vehicle to the mechanic.

However, dropping your car off at the shop isn’t as straightforward as it might seem. Drivers have reported getting quoted hefty sums for cheap, quick fixes, or even having their car leave the shop worse than when it entered.

While every car mechanic experience will be different, there are still a few things that you can do to make sure that your trip to the shop goes as smoothly as possible. One of those things was recently shared by TikTok user Bill (@toytecc) in a video with over 2.6 million views.

What’s wrong with this customer’s keys?

In his video, Bill shows a set of keys that he says was handed to him by someone who came into the shop.

“These are the customer’s keys,” he starts, showing a set of car keys with multiple keychains. One of those keychains is a cardholder, which Bill says can cause a host of issues.

“You can see that there’s a driver’s license there and a credit card,” he states. “That’s a horrible idea!”

Bill does not explain why he thinks this is such a bad idea. But giving your driver’s license and credit card to someone you do not know is never a good plan.

As noted by Aura, a worker with criminal intent can use your driver’s license to sell your information, commit fraud, or attempt a whole host of other crimes. With your credit card, a worker can either take a photo or begin running up charges on the card. These are all things that can cause problems for you further down the line.

In the comments section, users offered their own views and experiences with this sort of issue.

“I only hand over the fob. My wallet and house key stay with me,” wrote a user.

“Whenever I have my car worked on, I always bring my spare for them,” added another.

Thankfully, it appears that some shops are proactive at preventing this.

“The Toyota dealership I go to won’t even check in the car fully for service until the fob is detached from the rest of the keychain,” said a commenter.

“They always take everything off my keys and give it to me before they even take my car,” offered a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bill via email.



