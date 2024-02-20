‘MCD need to fix that ice cream machine they ain’t got time for this’: Taco Bell worker blasts McDonald’s—and challenges workers

From UPS to Honda, and even the U.S. armed forces, workers from across all sectors are participating in a worldwide dance battle. And this time, people from the service industry are getting involved.

Steez, an employee from Taco Bell, has gone TikTok-viral with 1.1 million views after he shared a clip of himself participating in the dance trend. As with other participants of the trend, the song he danced to was Chris Brown’s “Wall To Wall,” and via the on-screen caption, he challenged his arch nemesis: the golden arches, that is. “McDonalds wya?” He asked in the on-screen caption.

At the time of writing, no McDonald’s servers have responded to his call-to-action; but plenty of viewers delighted in how far the trend had spread over the past month.

“Im really invested in these dance battles,” one wrote. “It’s getting real in these TikTok streets,” another joked.

“Not the restaurant battles now!” a third quipped. “I’ve seen delivery trucks, military branches and last night I s[aw] car dealerships. I’m here for it though.”

Other members of the service industry also showed enthusiasm about getting involved, as a Home Depot worker commented about calling out Lowe’s, a competing department store, in a video of their own. “I work at rite aid I’m gonna call out Walgreens,” a third commented.

“Now the banks,” another viewer suggested. “Wells Fargo vs Bank of America, where y’all.”

But when it came to McDonald’s, commenters joked that the fast-food restaurant’s priorities lies elsewhere. “MCD need to fix that ice cream machine,” the worried customer wrote. “Tey ain’t got time for this.”

This trend has been going on since Feb. 7, starting when Amazon driver Terry Turner (@tiktokterry23) recorded his own dance to “Wall to Wall” and challenged UPS and FedEx workers to a dance-off. Naturally, both UPS and FedEx workers replied in earnest to the trend, leading to over 7,000 TikToks being made under the specific sound.

At this point, Terry’s video has racked up 19.7 million views, and as the trend continues to spread, we can probably expect the world’s largest dance battle to just keep amping up.

Steez didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.