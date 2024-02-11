A TikTok dance-off challenge issued by an Amazon delivery driver has sparked a viral trend that now spans various industries, with participants from different companies and even branches of the military joining in the fun.

The video was posted on Feb. 7 by Terry Turner (@tiktokterry23), and features him in full Amazon uniform, breaking into a dance in front of his delivery van. The soundtrack to his moves? A snippet from Chris Brown’s song “Wall to Wall.”

As he grooves to the beat, Turner issues a direct challenge to UPS and FedEx, declaring, “Ups and Fed ex could never,” in an onscreen caption. In the description of his video, he adds, “Yall got 24hrs to respond.”

The video quickly became a hit on the video-sharing platform, racking up a whopping 18 million views in just 3 days. In the comments, viewers were quick to share their excitement.

One of them wrote, “Delivering them Prime moves!”

“You literally DELIVERED,” a second added.

“AND the packages were still ON TIME,” a third commenter quipped.

A fourth chimed in, jokingly saying, “I order Amazon 4 times a week and I have NEVER seen the option to have my delivery driver dance.”

“Ok UPS and FedEx you’ve been called out. Whatcha gonna do?” another wrote.

But drivers from the competing shipping companies stepped up to the challenge. FedEx driver @1d.mac was the first to respond, offering his own rendition of the dance while cheekily asserting, “FedEx gone always deliver.” Next to respond was UPS driver Russell Butler (@russellbutler2) who gave his own unique interpretation of the challenge.

What started as a competition between the delivery drivers quickly evolved into a full-blown trend on the platform, spreading across industries. Representatives from a wide variety of companies have joined in on the trend, including a Honda car salesman who called out Toyota, and even different U.S. military branches calling each other out.

The Daily Dot have reached out to Terry Turner via TikTok comment, as well as to Amazon, UPS, and FedEx via their press emails but have not received a response by press time.