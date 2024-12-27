‘Bought a brand new Cadillac XT6 for 60K out the door, Toyota trippin’: Dealership on blast for price on 2024 Grand Highlander

Across the internet, drivers and mechanics alike have sung the praises of Toyota, claiming that the manufacturer puts out consistently reliable vehicles without being considerably more expensive than alternatives on the market. However, that reputation might be changing.

Some are reporting that newer Toyota and Honda vehicles are having reliability issues, while others claim that quality of the vehicles has declined. In particular, several internet users have pointed to various issues with the Toyota Tacoma as a sign that the brand could be past its prime.

Despite this alleged decline in quality, cars from the manufacturer are seeing high sales. In fact, according to Car and Driver, 5 of the top 25 most sold cars in the United States for the year 2023 were manufactured by Toyota, with the Toyota RAV4 taking the fourth-place slot.

Recently, TikTok user Vernon Parker (@verntoyotavibes) showcased the new 2024 Grand Highlander Limited from Toyota—and sparked a debate about the company in the process.

Why weren’t viewers thrilled by this Toyota?

In his video, Parker shows off all of the interesting details of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited HV. These details range from the car’s sound system and infotainment system to its ample trunk space.

However, viewers were unhappy with one detail: The price tag.

At the beginning of the video, the TikToker reveals that the car is being sold for $56,612. For context, Edmunds states that one should expect to pay $50,699 for such a car, making the $56,000 asking price posed by Parker a bit unexpected.

This price is also high when compared to other vehicles in its class. For example, a 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited will likely run a buyer around $40,000, while a 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige will cost a prospective driver about $38,000.

Why is the Toyota Highlander so expensive?

It comes down to Toyota’s reputation for reliable cars coupled with a ton of standard safety features. There’s also its fuel economy and three-row practicality, as an AI-powered Google Search for “Why is the Toyota Highlander so expensive?” shows.

That said, at least one review found that the price tag wasn’t worth it.

In the comments section, many users claimed that there were better alternatives on the market for a comparable or lower price.

“Bought a brand new Cadillac XT6 for 60k out the door, Toyota trippin,” said a user.

“at $60k.. and a bit more and get the Rx.. so much better,” offered another.

“lexus rx or tx or 60k or genesis gv70,” shared a third.

“Even FWD XLE is costing $52k OTD. Why so expensive toyota. Trying to get an AWD pilot EXL for $45k,” stated a further TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Toyota via email and Parker via TikTok DM and comment.

