‘Imma hold your hand when I say this’: Toyota driver’s horn sounds ‘like a toy.’ She installs a new one—but viewers aren’t so sure

A Toyota driver says her car’s horn “sounds like a toy,” so she decided to get a new one, but viewers aren’t convinced it is any better.

Toyota cars have a reputation for being long-lasting and extremely durable. However, one Miami-based Toyota owner recently explained that she had an issue when it came to the car’s horn.

Juliana Narvaez (@juliana_navaezz) uploaded a video explaining why and how she replaced the horn on her Toyota Corolla.

The user-generated content creator said that her dad recently told her that other drivers weren’t taking her seriously when she used her horn.

Narvaez says her father told her, “'[The] car horn sounds like a toy.’” She then beeps the Toyota’s horn so viewers can assess the sound for themselves.

The video then cuts to Narvaez unboxing a new horn for her car.

“So I got this trumpet horn on Amazon,” she says, holding up the device.

“It was super easy to install,” Narvaez adds as she switches the old horn for the new one. At the end of the video, she honks the new horn for her audience to hear.

Viewers joke that new horn is worse than Toyota’s original

Narvaez received over 210,000 views on her post, but viewers were far from convinced that the new horn was better than the Toyota’s original horn. Several users lightheartedly made fun of her decision in the comments.

One person humorously described the onomatopoeic change, saying the car went from, “‘Beep beep’ to ‘honk honk.’”

Another described the change as going “from a clown car to a little [tyke’s] car.”

“Imma hold your hand when I say this…” joked someone else.

Narvaez held her ground against the haters.

“Bestie…. It sounds the same,” wrote one person.

“It sounds drastically different for me,” the TikToker responded.

“My Corolla has the most embarrassing non intimidating horn ever,” said another Toyota owner.

Narvaez replied, “Girl same that’s why I changed it … it’s super easy too. Change yours!”

Narvaez told the Daily Dot she finds it “amusing” that “some people believe the original horn sound is the same as the new one when it really isn’t.”

“Sure, I can understand where the ‘clown horn’ or ‘magic school bus’ comparison comes from especially with that distinctive double beep but my experience with the horn has been quite different. When I’ve used it, the sound has a unique character that doesn’t resemble a circus at all,” she said.

“When it comes to the ‘haters,’ their comments don’t faze me at all,” she added. “I genuinely enjoy the sound of the horn, otherwise I wouldn’t have purchased it, and honestly, I ended up having a good laugh at the reactions it sparked. The comment section never fails to entertain!”

Some commenters agreed that there was a difference and that Narvaez had made the right choice.

“Idk why everyone being negative, that sounds way better,” wrote one person.

“That’s why I changed it on my corolla too,” said another.

One person also showed appreciation to the Toyota owner for teaching them something new about the car’s horn.

“Idk why but I never knew you could change the horn sound,” they wrote.

Narvaez said she thought the same until her dad gave her the idea.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email.

