‘Costco auto program’: Car shopper says Toyota dealership worker is not willing to negotiate. Is that normal?

Buying a car can be both exciting and stressful, as TikToker Haley Harrison (@haleyharrison__) recently shared in a video about her experience navigating the process for a Toyota.

Her clip, which has garnered over 2,800 views at the time of writing, offers a relatable glimpse into the ups and downs of negotiating at a dealership. And it highlights a recurring issues at modern dealerships.

“We are car shopping right now, which is super exciting, but it’s also super stressful,” Harrison begins.

What’s making the process difficult for her?

She and her partner have been searching for their next vehicle, and after test-driving a Toyota they’re interested in, she spent her entire Saturday negotiating with the sales representative.

“I’ve been watching so many negotiating tips,” she says, but admits it hasn’t gotten her far. “The only thing I was able to get him to budge on was the trade-in value of our car. That’s it. He will not budge on the price.”

Harrison describes how the process has played out so far: Test-driving the car Friday night, a day of negotiations on Saturday, and a plan to revisit the dealership during daylight hours on Monday.

In the video, she questions whether her challenges stem from the brand itself. “Is Toyota just too confident in their pricing?” she asks.

The video ends with a request for tips from viewers, as Harrison feels she’s exhausted all her options. “I feel like I’ve pulled out all my stops and it’s just not budging, so help, please,” she pleads.

In a recent update, the TikToker shared she and her husband ended up purchasing the Toyota Grand Highlander, although she didn’t clarify whether she got a discount she was happy with.

Is it common for dealerships to avoid negotiation? Is it a Toyota thing?

No-haggle pricing is becoming more common in the car market, signaling a shift in how people buy vehicles.

According to Money.com, this trend started gaining traction after the 2021 supply chain shortages when dealerships realized they could sell cars at or above full price without negotiating.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have played a significant role too, the magazine wrote, as manufacturers like Tesla use direct-to-consumer sales with fixed prices, often making haggling impossible.

Toyota vehicles, in particular, are in short supply, according to Money.com. Some dealerships are pre-selling most of their new inventory, with online listings showing markups of 10% or more over the sticker price.

If your dealership is open to negotiating, Consumer Reports offers some helpful tips. First, they recommend starting with research—know the car’s market value and understand a realistic price range. Next, secure pre-approved financing, which can give you leverage during negotiations.

From there, they advise focusing on the total out-the-door price, including fees and taxes, rather than just the sticker price. Finally, know when to agree to the final price and, importantly, when to walk away, as sometimes that’s the best strategy.

Viewers try to help

In the comments, users shared possible explanations about why Harrison is encountering this issue with Toyota. Others shared advice.

“Toyota is really hard to negotiate with,” claimed one user. “They don’t have to do it to sell cars.”

“Take their offer and go immediately to another dealer and tell them you are ready to buy and need their best and final out the door number,” suggested another. “Only do this all via email.”

“go to another toyota and ask them to do better than the one you’re at,” said a third. “sometimes the other location with give a little better deal.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Harrison via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Toyota via email.

