‘I feel like ppl should get a discount on a new car for being this loyal’: Man’s Corolla hits 400K miles. Here’s how Toyota rewards him

You might not know it but if your Toyota has racked up over 400,000 miles you are in an exclusive club. All you have to do to claim your rights is reach out to the Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer for your official acknowledgment.

That’s what Corolla owner and self-described “Handsome Dad” (@aljalilw) did when he saw that his odometer had tipped out over 428,000 miles. He received his award in the mail—but viewers of his celebratory TikTok video say he should get more.

A loyal customer

Al posted his video, captioned, “Thanks @Toyota for the badge and reliable cars. 2011 Toyota Corolla with 428k miles and counting,” yesterday and it’s already racked up over 67,500 views.

In it, he proudly displays his new membership credentials—a sticker that can be displayed in his Corolla’s window proudly proclaiming him as a member of the 400,000 mileage club.

Al draws his camera up to the vehicle before proclaiming, “So, my beautiful baby right here has 426 … 428,000 miles. I messaged Toyota and they sent me this,” he states, showing off the sticker, still on its backing paper, to the camera.

The sicker states plainly, “Toyota 400,000 mileage club.”

Al reveals, “I plan on having this car until next summer, 2025. Unless Toyota wanna give me a new Corolla but my 2011 Toyota Corolla has made the 400,00 mile club.”

Al then shows the sticker newly affixed to his driver-side back window. “Official badge” he states, laughing.

He then confesses, “When I bought the car I honestly didn’t want this car when I went to go buy a car. But the stars aligned and this is what I was supposed to have and I got it with a 100,000 miles on it and working in the TV and film industry ran that thing up there 300,000 miles.”

Toyota’s reliability

Al’s new membership is a testament to Toyota’s reputation for reliability and durability. A 2022 article by Carbuzz revealed that one of Toyota’s Tundra pickup trucks was still going strong after racking up 1 million miles in under 10 years.

When the company found out about the 1 million milestone they awarded driver Victor Sheppard a brand new 2016 model to replace his 2007 Tundra. So Al may have to put another 600,000 miles on his car to get a new Corolla. But that didn’t stop his viewers from asking that he get a discount.

CYeah (@clariclari24) commented, “I feel like ppl should get a discount on a new car for being this loyal.”

Al responded, “Yes I wish that was a thing.”

Another viewer simply stated, “Get this man a new Toyota!!”

One viewer asked, “Wait I need my 300,000 club sticker?! How? where?”

AL responded, “You email Toyota social and it’s a form you fill out.”

Interested drivers can contact Toyota via their social email at toyota_social@toyota.com. You’ll need a picture of your odometer to qualify.

One viewer stated what many viewers might be thinking after hearing about the sticker, “Dang, I’m gonna trade my car in and get a Toyota.”

