‘It’s 280,000 miles on it’: Mechanics reveal which Toyota has the longest life expectancy. So is it 4Runner, Camry, or Corolla?

If you’re looking for a reliable vehicle, almost anyone you ask will probably tell you to stick with Toyota. Heck, there’s a reason why the folks at Top Gear had a hard time trying to destroy a Toyota pickup truck and prevent it from driving.

Depending on your budget and driving needs, such as cargo capacity and legroom for rear passengers, there are tons of different models to choose from.

But are some models within Toyota more reliable than others? That’s the question these mechanics at Evans Toyota (@evanstoyota) were posed in a viral TikTok.

Which Toyota lasts the longest?

The premise of the clip is simple: Someone behind the camera approaches various auto techs as they go about their service work in the garage.

The video begins with a text overlay: “Asking mechanics which Toyota has the longest life expectancy?”

First up is Delaney, who stands in front of the camera with a drill in hand. She’s asked which vehicle in Toyota’s lineup will last the longest. She replies, “Early 2000s Corollas.”

It seems like other people in this Quora forum post would agree. They say 8th-generation Corollas, which ran from 1998 to 2002, are extremely reliable. The 9th generation models, 2003-2008, are also hailed for their durability as well.

Another mechanic shared Delaney’s answer but didn’t specify a model year range. “Corolla,” he replied.

When the TikToker approached another mechanic with their recommendation for the most durable Toyota model, he gave a different answer.

“Probably the Ravs or the Camrys, I’m going Camry,” they said.

But another worker had an entirely different opinion from the other three auto techs.

“Easily the 4Runners,” he stated, praising the four-wheel-drive trucks that off-road enthusiasts love. While folks love these cars, they aren’t all that enthused about the miles per gallon they clock in. The TikToker does mention that this particular mechanic might be biased, however, as they state that this is the model car he owns.

“He wants to flex his Toyota,” they add, before putting the microphone back up to his face.

“Just bring it out to the car real quick show the odometer bro…it’s got 280,000 miles on it. I beat the hell out of it,” he says, speaking from a place of experience.

The final mechanic, answers, “That one in the air right there. The 2006 Camry.”

Camry at the top

The outlet Vehicle History would agree, writing, “The 2006 Toyota Camry has great reliability with no major mechanical problems.” The same piece went on to state, however, that folks should probably stay away from the 2007-2009 Camry model years as they had “substantially more complaints” from consumers.

Several viewers said they, too, recognize the dependability of Toyota vehicles.

“My dads 99 Camry with 660,000,” one person penned.

One model seemed to be left out of the conversation and while their looks might be polarizing, their practicality and gas mileage aren’t.

“Idk ive seen too many 2000s priuses with over 400k miles and original hybrid batteries,” a user wrote.

Another person repeated the same sentiment, commenting, “I had a Prius with 320k before it was totaled and currently drive a 175k Echo.”

“I have a 2003 Toyota Corolla S 269k, love it!” another said, putting in yet another vote for the Corolla.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota and Evans Toyota via email for further comment.

