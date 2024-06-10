‘I never trust real flowers on cakes’: Expert issues warning on ‘toxic’ materials cake decorators commonly use

A cake decorator on TikTok posted a viral video warning viewers of toxic materials that decorators commonly use. Destiney (@destinedindulgence) has reached over 91,000 likes on her video. She left a caption explaining, “This is for you to be INFORMED before eating stuff on your cake or ask your decorator more questions.”

To begin her video, Destiney speaks over a screen-shotted photo of a cake she found online. She added a caption over the photo that says, “Poison.”

Destiney says, “If this is your cake, it was made with plastic, aluminum, and glass particles.” She then explains how she found this photo under a review for craft glitter on Amazon. “Just regular craft glitter,” she adds.

Although she says the review marks the glitter as “non-toxic,” she explains that all this means is that you “don’t have to wear a mask when using it.”

According to CFAES, if a decorative item is labeled as non-toxic, “you should not use the product directly on foods. Nontoxic glitters and dust, which are typically used to make crafts sparkle, are made out of plastic.”

“It’s craft glitter,” Destiney emphasizes. “It doesn’t belong on cakes.”

As Destiney has been in what she calls the “cake community” for a while, she says she has noticed how many decorators have started to use regular glitter for decorating treats.

Other than glitter, Destiney says, “Let’s go over some of the things that are toxic and poisonous and dangerous that some cake decorators are putting on your cakes and don’t warn you.”

Toxic products on your cake

First, she mentions the product Dragées, which are “Edible Pearls for Cake Decorating,” Amazon states. Though, per Today, the FDA has deemed them not safe for consumption.

She adds, “Any company that sells dragées are required to say that they are non edible and just for decorations.” However, Destiney says a lot of decorators won’t tell their customers if they use them.

“They were actually banned in California,” she says. According to Country Living, dragées were banned in California in 2003, after a customer “sued an in-state cake decorator for selling baked goods adorned with dragées, claiming they posed a threat to children oblivious to the potential dangers.”

Lastly, Destiney says that the flower baby’s breath is a toxic material used in decorating.

As she adds photos of cakes decorated with baby’s breath into her video, Destiney says, “Y’all are not putting fresh poison flowers on these people’s cakes. Yeah, I refuse to believe.”

Destiney explains that baby’s breath can cause respiratory issues and sinus issues. She says, “Stop thinking that just because it’s a flower, it’s safe to be around.”

Blooming Haus states that even if the baby’s breath is not consumed, “the sap and fine hair irritants can seep into the cake.” The site Greg also states that baby’s breath contains a type of chemical called a “gyposenin—a toxin that’s a no-go for the digestive system.”

Before ending her video, Destiney tells viewers to “Check the stats.” She says, “Believe what you wanna believe, but I’m here to inform you. It’s important to strategically pick your treat maker, your cake decorator, etc.”

“In culinary school we’re taught if it’s not edible don’t put it on the plate,” a viewer said in the comment section of Destiney’s video.

Another said, “I was wondering why my edible cake glitter don’t sparkle like the peoples online, and they using real glitter.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Destiney via TikTok direct message.