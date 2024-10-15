‘I learned this accidentally’: Nurse discovers the real reason that cheese molds before its expiration date—and issues a warning

A registered nurse has sparked conversation on TikTok after sharing an unconventional tip that may just save your cheese from molding early.

TikTok user Jenna Greep (@nurse_jennag), an experienced Travel OR/ICU registered nurse, shared her surprising discovery with her audience, with her video garnering over 102,700 views.

“I saw a post a while back that said you’re not supposed to touch cheese,” Greep begins.

What happens if you touch your cheese?

The post claimed that touching your cheese—especially shredded cheese—can cause it to mold before its expiration date.

“For science, I stopped touching my cheese,” she continues.

Instead of handling the cheese directly, Greep adopted a hands-off approach. “I started just shaking the bag,” she explains, which allows the cheese to fall out without ever needing to touch it.

The results, according to Greep, were significant. “Guess what? My cheese stopped molding early. It actually lasted till the expiration date.”

Greep’s advice might come as a welcome tip for many people, especially given the rising costs of groceries.

As she points out, “We can’t be afforded to have prematurely molding cheese in this economy.”

She concludes with a simple piece of advice for anyone who struggles with keeping their cheese fresh, “Quit touching your cheese.”

Is there any truth to the claim that touching cheese makes it mold fast?

Several cheese enthusiasts or cheesemakers online echo Nurse Greep’s advice.

For example, in a Creators blog post titled “Hands Off the Cheese,” the author has some tips on how to prevent mold. She recommends limiting exposure to air, changing the wrappings consistently, and most importantly, avoiding touching it.

“Either wear food preparation gloves or make sure the plastic is always creating a barrier between your hands and the portion of the cheese that’s going back into the refrigerator,” they wrote.

Viewers aren’t convinced

In the comments, most viewers wrote they believed washing one’s hands is enough to prevent food spoilage in general.

“This is the biggest self report I’ve ever seen. WASH. YO.[expletive]. HANDS!,” reads the top comment.

“Are y’all not washing your hands?” asked another. “cuz im not having this problem.”

Greed responded, saying, “Even with washing you still have oils and microorganisms.”

“As someone with contamination anxiety I learned this accidentally,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jenna Greep (@nurse_jennag) via email and Instagram direct message for further information.

