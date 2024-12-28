‘You didn’t get the procedure done when you were a baby?’: Woman’s dentist shocked to discover she’s tongue-tied. Wait, that’s a thing?

Warning, you might be inspired to run to your mirror and look at your tongue after this article.

No matter how old you get, there are always new things to learn about your body. This 25-year-old just found out they are tongue-tied thanks to their dentist.

What does this mean?

‘This is literally the first I’m hearing of this’

TikTok user @Gingeraleprincess99 was shocked after their dentist broke the news to her that she was tongue-tied.

“You didn’t get the procedure done when you were a baby?” asked the dentist.

“I was like ‘No, this is literally the first I’m hearing of this.’ And that’s just sort of how your life can change in an instant… and now I have to get a surgery that I was suppose to get when I was born,” says @Gingeraleprincess99 in a video with over 2,020 comments and 2,200,000 views.

However, in a follow-up video @Gingeraleprincess99 sets the record straight that they are not getting the surgery after all.

“I don’t need to get my tongue-tied fixed I kinda like it,” they say.

What’s a tongue tie?

Look underneath your tongue. If you have a prominent piece of tissue connecting the bottom of your tongue to the floor of your mouth, you might be tongue-tied. This tissue is called the lingual frenulum tissue according to Mayo Clinic.

It is not clear exactly whey some people are born tongue-tied but some research points at genetic factors. About 3.5-5% of adults are born tongue-tied making the condition pretty rare, according to Healthline.

Health risks of being tongue-tied

The lingual frenulum usually separates before birth to allow for greater tongue mobility. When it doesn’t it can have some negative consequences. For instance, in infants it can result in difficulties when being breast feed. It can also contribute to certain speech impediments. @Gingeraleprincess99 doesn’t seem to be concerned about either of those at this age.

“If you’re a dentist on here, or um my dentist specifically, um yea I’m not getting the surgery. Frankly because I don’t care,” they say. @Gingeraleprincess99 also mentions that they’ve been training their voice for years to be a performer and none of their coaches have ever brought up concerns about their pronunciations or enunciations leading them to further believe they do not need the surgery.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on dentist’s and their takes on why to do or not do other popular procedures like root canals.

Viewers weigh in

@Gingeraleprincess99’s comment section on this video has a robust amount of opinions from different sides of the spectrum on what to do next.

“If it’s not causing you problems, don’t do it. They clipped mine without my consent during my tonsillectomy when I was 21 and now I snore terribly (tongue lost its anchor) and had to do speech therapy,” says one comment.

“i had mine cut at 23! i didnt realize how much limitation i had until it was gone!,” chimes in another.

“Had mine cut when I got my wisdom teeth out. It’s was incredibly painful and not worth it,” shares another.

“I got the surgery when I was 18 and it wasn’t bad at all! The healing process was fairly simple. you also don’t need to remove the tounge tie i honestly don’t notice a difference lol,” says some one else.

It seems like more people are tongue-tied than you would think and that there are multiple ways to deal with it, or not. If you think you’re tongue tied and have concerns, check in with your dentist.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Gingeraleprincess99 for comment.

