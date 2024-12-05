‘I was lied to when I was in dental school’: Dentist says he won’t perform another root canal. Then he says the real reason why

A myth-busting dentist is making us question most of the absolute truths we’ve been told about oral health for our entire lives.

Doctor Ameet Trivedi’s TikTok library is full of clips where he dispels or at least questions the veracity of longtime conventional wisdom about how dentists like him do their jobs. In a recent clip that’s been viewed more than a million times, he claims that traditional root canals aren’t the best solution for getting rid of bacteria that have worked their way into some places where they can severely mess up your mouth.

“I used to do root canals. I don’t do root canals anymore. And this is why I was lied to when I was in dental school,” he says, bluntly at the start of the clip.

Wait, what exactly is a root canal?

Per Health Direct, a root canal is a “dental procedure that involves the removal of infected soft tissue (dental pulp) inside a tooth.”

But according to Trivedi, the problem with root canals is that the tooth doesn’t just have one literal canal for the root. Dentists and patients are told that the root gets filled and that fixes the problem.

It’s not that simple.

‘Toxic root canals’

Trivedi explains that teeth possess multiple accessory or lateral canals branching perpendicularly from the main canal.

These smaller canals are challenging to clean and fill, potentially allowing bacteria to persist and leak into the body, contributing to what some term “toxic root canals.”

Take a moment to slow your breathing and unclench your jaw.

Good? Not for long.

Root canals remain an option for preserving a dead tooth, and Trivedi recommends consulting an endodontist—a specialist in root canals—to maximize the removal of bacteria from the main canals, though the accessory canals may remain untreated.

Drilling your wallet

It says a lot that a dentist would try to convince the public against what is typically a pretty costly procedure that would bring plenty of cash into the register. According to Delta Dental, here’s some typical price tags:

Front Tooth (Anterior): Approximately $620 to $1,100.

Bicuspid (Premolar): Around $720 to $1,300.

Molar: Between $870 and $1,500.

And frequent add-on costs aren’t small, either:

Crown (often necessary to protect the tooth): between $1,000 and $1,500.

X-rays and other imaging: approximately $150.

Local anesthesia: starting around $65.

Other videos in Trivedi’s library poke holes or prod the logic around how to care for wisdom teeth, crowns, and the true cause of gum recession.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on various dental controversies, including instances of patients questioning the necessity of recommended procedures and concerns about dental practice.

Dentistry myths, debunked

It was all enough to get us thinking about some of the other possible myths about dental health are lingering out there. Here’s some:

Myth: Sugar alone causes cavities

Reality: Bacteria in the mouth that feed on sugars are the real culprits, since the acids they produce erode tooth enamel. Brushing cures both of these, obviously.

Myth: Brushing harder cleans teeth better

Reality: Brushing with motor boat RPMs can damage tooth enamel and irritate gums. Gentle brushing + a soft-bristled toothbrush = happy mouth.

Myth 4: Baby teeth don’t require care since they fall out

Reality: Babies need to chew. Plus, teeth impact speech development and help guide permanent teeth into place. And a baby with cavities or an oral infection sounds like a living nightmare.

Dental defenders speak up

Comments on the clip were very mixed, with many offering glowing endorsements of their dentists or endodontists and the care they’ve provided.

“Got a root canal 10 years ago and still perfect! I think the Dr matters very few know how to do it properly. I paid a lot to go to one of the best in the bay area,” one wrote.

Another said: “That’s why you go to the best of the best endodontist who knows what they’re doing and sometimes you’re going have to pay top dollar for it if you want to save the tooth and have it done correctly.”

But at least one was feeling some truth in what Trivedi was saying: “I learned years ago ( wish I knew it sooner) NO more root canals! Just pull it and replace it with an implant! Save your health, wallet and your sanity!!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Trivedi’s office for comment.

