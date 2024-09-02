‘I’ve literally never heard of this ever happening’: T.J. Maxx customer thinks she found ‘80s-style dress. Then she checks the tag

TikTok creator and pop musician Violet Sky (@glitterwave80s) was at her local T.J. Maxx store, killing some time while her car was getting repaired, when she spotted a beautiful dress that seemed out of place.

In the clip, which has 339,000 views at the time of writing, Sky is excited to reveal what she discovered by chance.

“So I’m at the TJ Maxx, right?” she begins. “And I pick up this dress on the hanger because I’m like, this looks like a vintage ‘80s dress, right?”

Sky explains that initially, she thought T.J. Maxx was “bringing the style back,” but upon checking the tag, she finds out it’s an authentic Jessica McClintock Gunne Sax dress for $40.

“And I’m so tempted even though I don’t really have $40 to spend,” Sky says.

Nevertheless, she decides to try it on. Looking at her reflection in the mirror, Sky exclaims, “Are you kidding me?” as she moves around in amazement.

Does T.J. Maxx have vintage pieces?

The dress is a strapless black number, adorned with a royal blue shimmery metallic ribbon that cinches the waist and elegantly drapes over her leg.

“Do I leave it here?” she asks the audience.

Without waiting for a response, the next clip transitions to Sky at home, now wearing the dress. Yes, she decided to purchase it.

“TJ. Maxx does not carry vintage clothing at all,” Sky says. “And I don’t even, I don’t know what to say… I love it so much.”

Curious about how this dress ended up at T.J. Maxx, Sky consulted a friend. Her friend suggested that perhaps a customer had ordered something online, swapped the tag onto this dress she already owned, and returned it to the store.

“Now I’m the proud owner of this gorgeous dress with its metallic details,” she concludes. “And I cannot wait to hopefully wear it to an important event.”

Violet Sky, the poster of the video, is a queer pop musician who not only creates authentic-sounding ‘80s music but also lives her life as if it’s still 1989. This extends to her hairstyle, everyday clothing, and even the way her room is set up.

Why are ‘Jessica McClintock for Gunne Sax’ dresses so iconic?

Jessica McClintock for Gunne Sax dresses are known for their romantic, vintage-inspired designs featuring satin, lace, ruffles, and floral prints.

They perfectly captured the bohemian, earthy spirit of the 1970s and 1980s, which made them a staple for “a woman and a girl’s” special occasions such as proms and weddings.

The dresses are beloved by vintage fashion enthusiasts nowadays with many models being offered in online stores such as Etsy and Ebay.

But why was it at T.J. Maxx?

In the comments, users congratulate Sky on her discovery, while others offer up theories on how it ended up at the store.

“Some young unknowing worker probably got bullied by a customer into “returning” it and it got priced and put out on the floor,” wrote one user. “Lucky you! I’m so glad you got it!”

“this is giving teen witch vibes when the necklace found Louise Miller,” said another. “girl that dress was always yours from a past life!”

“STOP WAIT I LITERALLY GOT A 1960s FLAMINGO PYREX MIXING BOWL AT TJ MAXX LAST YEAR,” shared a third. “NO PACKAGING, JUST A TJ MAXX STICKER FOR $14.99. (I collect it, I did my due dilligence and it’s 100% USED vintage!)”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Violet Sky (@glitterwave80s) via Instagram Direct Message and TikTok messaging, and to T.J. Maxx via email.

