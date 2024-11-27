‘I open everything before I buy it’: Man issues PSA to T.J. Maxx customers who think they are getting a good deal on kitchenware

Here’s the one thing you should always do when buying T.J. Maxx kitchenware, according to this bamboozled shopper.

Featured Video

Fake merch is becoming a problem for T.J. Maxx, other retailers

Over the last year, there’s been a spree of fake items showing up in popular discount retailers like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Saks OFF 5TH.

Some scammers buy legit high-end pieces—like handbags, wallets, and perfumes—swap them for fakes, and then return them to the store.

Advertisement

These “shoppers” often get away with it because many stores either don’t have or don’t enforce an authentication protocol. And even if they did, it’s likely that they’re not equipping staff with the expertise or tools to properly authenticate a returned item.

So, the scammers get to keep the high-end piece (either for themselves or to sell), while some other shopper is unknowingly stuck with a Temu knockoff that they think is the real deal.

Knock-off T.J. Maxx kitchenware?

One of these culprits apparently claimed another victim in an unexpected part of the store.

Advertisement

In a viral video with nearly 200,000 views, TikToker Aaron Parnas (@aaron.parnas) calls out T.J. Maxx for its lack of quality control.

Parnas explains that he was excited to find an All-Clad stainless steel colander for $30 in T.J. Maxx’s kitchenware section. That might sound like a lot for something you use to rinse your produce, but it’s quite a deal. The item retails for $80 on the brand’s site. Saving $50 is nothing to scoff at.

Plus, All-Clad is renowned as a high-quality, investment-worthy cookware brand specifically known for its special stainless steel construction. Professional and home cooks prefer the brand because of its longevity and even heating, which, to them, makes it worth the higher upfront cost.

Parnas says he was happy to pay the 30 bucks. That’s until he got home and opened the box.

Advertisement

“It was not an All-Clad stainless steel colander,” Parnas says.

When he flips the camera over, the colander looks nothing like the picture on the box. On top of that, there is a light etching for a brand called “MIU.”

What is MIU?

Unlike All-Clad, MIU France is a more affordable brand often sold in Walmart and Costco. For comparison, in terms of pricing, MIU has a 3-piece colander set for $40 on Walmart vs. All-Clad’s single $80 colander.

Advertisement

“Either one of two things happened. Someone returned this colander, pretending that it was All-Clad when it was not after buying an All-Clad. Or two, this is on All-Clad or on T.J. Maxx,” Parnas says.

“This needs to be fixed ASAP. And if you’re going to T.J. Maxx or other stores like that, watch out,” he adds.

Parnas has yet to post an update on the situation.

T.J. Maxx’s return policy

T.J. Maxx does not seem to have a policy specifically addressing how it handles the return of items that were mislabeled or sold incorrectly.

Advertisement

However, customers generally have a 30-day return window, but it’s more flexible for purchases made during the holiday season.

“We bought ours at Tjmax and it was All-Clad. So someone switched it,” a top comment read.

“As somwone who has worked in retail, someone definitely switched them out so they could get the more expensive item for the cheaper price. happens a lot. definitely bring it back and exchange it,” a person said.

Advertisement

“Who spends $30 on a collander???” a commenter asked.

“I always check the contents of the box if it isn’t sealed. I’ve seen customers switching tags/boxes in plain site,” a worker shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Parnas for comment via email and Instagram direct message, as well as to both T.J. Maxx and All-Clad via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.