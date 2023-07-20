‘Folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the reals’: Shopper warns about shopping for designer goods at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls

In a video, a luxury fashion TikToker shared a PSA for people who buy designer goods at stores like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Saks OFF 5TH.

At the beginning of the clip, Amanda (@fashionnoodle) shares that she was prompted to make the warning video after watching a TikTok from Madeline Crawford on the luxury bags at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.

Before launching into her thoughts, Amanda explains that she would have stitched Madeline’s video, but her stitches were turned off.

“Be so so so careful when you go to the bougie T.J. Maxxs and bougie Marshalls to pick up some designer goodies,” Amanda says.

In the original video from Madeline, the creator shows handbags from brands including Off-White, Versace, Chloé, and Yves Saint Laurent. These are brands whose bags cost anywhere from several hundred to several thousand dollars each.

She added that creator Jack Savoie recently made their own video pointing out all of the tells that indicated a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes purchased at T.J. Maxx were fakes. The purchase was made by TV personality Bethenny Frankel.

Amanda explains that the issue with buying luxury handbags and items from these stores is that when a customer goes to return the item there is no one who is verifying the authenticity of the returned piece.

“So what’s happening, folks are buying fakes and returning the fakes and keeping the real,” Amanda claims. “This has been rumored to happen in Saks stores as well.”

Amanda shares that she is an “avid” Saks OFF 5TH shopper but makes sure to have her purchases authenticated.

She also gives viewers a tip about checking the resale value of items on popular resale sites like The RealReal and Fashion Files to make sure you’re not overpaying.

The video has more than 110,000 views and about a hundred comments.

Several commenters confirmed Amanda’s warning and said it also happens at stores like Nordstrom.

“This happens in cosmetics and fragrances too. People return counterfeit items all the time, sometimes rewrapped to look like they weren’t even used,” a person said.

“This is true and it is hard to verify the authenticity when a return comes in. It’s definitely something we are aware of and trying to get better at,” another wrote.

“This is very true, used to work there a couple years ago and managers would take back any bag even if we knew it was fake,” a worker shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Saks OFF 5TH for comment via email.