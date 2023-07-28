‘They could’ve been picked up w tongs and broke’: Tim Hortons customer claims they caught workers eating cookies, putting them back on shelf for customers

Back in the ’90s, Hostess thought it would be a good idea to market a pre-packaged snack cake with a cartoon bear who proudly exclaims that he takes a bite out of every single dessert. Grizzly Chomps were even designed to look like there was a little bite taken out of each one, which was more than likely a clever ploy from Hostess to help cut down on production costs, while also hitting a very specific demographic of kids who always dreamed of eating a bear’s leftover food.

Grizzly Chomps may have gone the way of Shark Bites fruit snacks because of this strange advertising campaign, in that there were a lot of folks who didn’t like the idea of someone else taking a nibble out of their food, even if it was clearly just a cheeky joke meant to help shill snack cakes.

But one Tim Hortons customer believes they came across employees of the popular Canadian-based coffee-and-donuts chain that are taking the Grizzly Chomps philosophy to heart when it comes to the cookies it sells at a particular location.

TikToker @_mathis_cp uploaded a video showing off cookies at a Tim Hortons location with a text overlay that reads, “Workers of tim hortons ate those cookies and put them back.”

They zoomed in on one M&M cookie that has a piece of it broken off in a manner that indeed looks like someone took a little nibble of the dessert.

However, several commenters said there probably wasn’t a secret cookies snacking session going on in the back of the Tim Horton’s store. Rather, the breakage was a result of employees handling the products with tongs, which ultimately lead to them falling apart and appearing like a person took a chomp out of it.

“They could’ve been picked up w tongs and broke that way it happens all the time where I work and it looks like bite marks,” one person wrote.

Another said, “That’s definitely not eaten, it broke with the tong.”

Someone else appeared to demand proof from the creator to support their claim that workers were eating the cookies and putting them back on the trays to then serve to guests.

“Do you have physical proof that’s what happened?” they asked. “If not then don’t even try that, ever made cookies at home? they FALL apart sometimes.”

Another also echoed the sentiment that the “bite mark” was probably just a result of normal cookie breakage that occurs upon baking the treats.

“Probably just fell off after they were taken out of the oven happens all the time,” they shared.

While there don’t appear to be any instances online of Tim Hortons employees caught in the act of eating customers’ food, the chain has been the subject of some mild cookie controversy.

In a Reddit post about the decorative chocolate chip offering that showcased a “frowning” cookie variant, one commenter who said that they were a former employee claimed workers hated baking them.

“As a former employee of Tim Horton’s, smile cookies are annoying and most people hate being put on the station to bake or put the smiles on them,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tim Hortons via email and the TikToker via TikTok comment.