‘They really should have just stuck with coffee and donuts’: Tim Hortons customer receives completely charred croissant sandwich

A Tim Hortons customer called out the location she went to for serving her a partially burnt sandwich.

In a TikTok video documenting the tragedy, Canadian creator @savedbyaspell, whose bio declares them to be a tarot reader and a witch, appears to have just left Tim Hortons and only discovered the sandwich issue once she was inside the car.

What seems to be a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on a croissant is lying on the passenger seat atop its original wrapper. The sandwich was toasted, but parts of the perimeter were visibly blackened and burnt.

“I’m pretty sure the person who made this sandwich wouldn’t want this sandwich,” she said.

She shared that she rarely goes to Tim Hortons, and after this issue, she’s “officially done with this place.”

“Seriously wtf,” the creator assessed.

The video has more than 60,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Tim Hortons is a popular Canadian coffee chain akin to Dunkin’ Donuts. In addition to coffee, the chain sells food items, including donuts, bagels, and sandwiches. According to its website, Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain and serve more than 5 million cups of coffee every day. About 80% of Canadians visit the chain at least once a month.

As of April of this year, there are 630 Tim Hortons in the United States, with the largest concentration being in New York.

Commenters were divided about @savedbyaspell’s experience.

“I wish!! I ask for extra toasted and they are all still raw,” one observed.

“I can’t even get a properly toasted bagel with butter to save my life and I can’t anymore,” someone else shared.

“As someone who always asks for double toasted,” remarked another, “I appreciate that.”

Others shared that they’ve also had frustrating experiences with Tim Hortons.

“My son was hungry after being out all day,” another narrated, “so stopped by Tim’s for a sandwich. ‘Sorry, we stop selling food after 9pm.’ Like What???”

“I gave up a couple months ago when I ordered a sausage farmers wrap add bacon and they put cheese tomato and covered it in sauce that’s it lol,” a viewer shared.

“They really should have just stuck with coffee and donuts instead of all this crap that got added to the menu when Burger King bought them out,” another groused.

The Daily Dot reached out to @savedbyaspell via TikTok comment and to Tim Hortons via email.