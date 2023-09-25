‘I work at wholefoods…. I dont even have one’: ThredUp customer accidentally receives package full of Whole Foods hats

Finding a good deal on secondhand clothes from a third-party site like Postmark or ThredUp can feel just as exhilarating as hunting down a prized find in a physical thrift store—as long as customers receive what they pay for.

Package mix-ups happen all the time, whether it is simply a matter of a neighbor receiving a delivery intended for someone else, or having an entirely different item sent in place of the items ordered.

Sometimes a shipping carrier is responsible, or it is an easy fix on the seller’s side of things. But when it comes to one-of-a-kind vintage or thrifted items, receiving an incorrect package can feel like a unique blow for online shoppers.

One such shopper, Caitlyn (@caitlynraee), was surprised with 22 Whole Foods-branded baseball caps instead of her real order.

“I ordered from ThredUp and I just opened this box, thinking that everything I ordered was going to be in this box,” she says in the video. “The first thing that I see, you have to wait, the first thing that I see in this is a Whole Foods hat. I didn’t order this. The second thing that I see is another Whole Foods hat.”

Like a box of never-ending Whole Foods hats, Caitlyn keeps cracking up over the absurdity of the situation as she reveals yet another individually packaged hat bearing the grocery store’s logo.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Caitlyn and ThredUp via email regarding the video.

Several viewers also found humor in the situation, with one commenter writing that they worked for Whole Foods and have not yet secured a baseball cap.

“I work at wholefoods…. I dont even have one,” one commenter wrote.

“How did they possibly mix up ur house address and Whole Foods,” another commented.

“Go to Whole Foods and be like hey did y’all get my package cause here’s yours,” a further user suggested.

Others suggested that the order was mixed up when one or more boxes broke at the carrier station, whether it was a UPS or FedEx delivery, or that it might be a scam.

“Most likely the box broke open at fedex/UPS shipping facility,” one viewer commented. “They will pick up anything that’s close to the box on the ground and stuff it. I work at a lululemon and randomly we have gotten Walmart name tags and Hollister clothing items. Like they really don’t care what they repack.”

“This is a type of scam that’s been popping up a lot,” another commenter wrote. “They send you stuff through your account to be able to leave verified reviews on bad products.”