‘All they would do is give me a $50 gift card’: Woman lists $2,100 designer dress on The RealReal, calls it ‘fake fake’ after her experience

When it comes to consigning with sites like The RealReal, the amount of money you get is always going to be a little bit of a gamble. But when she put her prized possession up for sale on the luxury secondhand marketplace, TikToker Haley (@sage__haley) could never have guessed what happened next. In a now-viral video, Haley explained how she bought a $2,100 Zimmerman dress but changed her mind and resold it on The RealReal.

“I had originally purchased the dress for $2,100,” she began. “I knew that when I was consigning with The RealReal, I was not going to get $2,100 for it, but it was better than nothing because the dress was final sale. It was originally listed on the website for $900 and listed [as] new with tags in pristine condition. “

“This was in November, and over the course of the last six weeks, I noticed it sold and was returned almost … four or five times,” she continued. “So the last time it sold, maybe two weeks ago, I got a notification that I was going to get $184 for it, which is ridiculous. So I clicked on the listing, and the listing said that it was now in good condition with stains and pulling. So, to me, what that says is that the dress was purchased, worn, and returned—and that’s unacceptable.”

Haley purports that when she emailed TheRealReal to complain, she was only offered a $50 gift card in return.

“I said, ‘I don’t want the $50 gift card. I would like you to let me know if this buyer initiates a return, and I would like the dress back.'” Haley said the buyer did initiate a return, but the TikToker was left stunned when the dress was returned to her—because it wasn’t actually her dress at all

“So now I’m about to go to war with them because they need to give me the full price that I paid for the dress back and my original dress back because where the hell is the brand new pristine dress that I gave them?” she asked.

In the comments section, shocked viewers encouraged Haley to take legal action against the website. “Get a lawyer,” one advised, while another said, “It costs about $20 to file a small claims case. No lawyers are allowed. Guaranteed they’ll settle.”

