‘I have the power now’: Texas Roadhouse worker says power dynamic between her and customers shifted after putting in 2-weeks’ notice

A waitress at a Texas Roadhouse location shared how liberating it feels to be able to interact with customers however she wants after putting in her two-week notice.

In a TikTok video, the server, Abigail (@falbigailfartin), describes having a “heightened sense of euphoria” when putting in her two-week notice at Texas Roadhouse while already securing another job.

She explains that those last two weeks are golden because, unlike before, when she had to worry about keeping her job, she’s free to interact with customers however she wants.

“As a waitress, you know people are always trying me. And now when they try me, oh, I’m ready to pop off back, because what are they gonna do? Fire me? Ha, okay,” the server says. “Let me out of this shit a little early, thanks.”

She goes on to say that she truly doesn’t have anything to lose. Given that she already has a new job secured, she doesn’t need to play nice at her restaurant gig since she doesn’t need them for a reference check.

While customers have “had the power all along,” the tables have turned. “Try me,” she says.

She preemptively addresses potential commenters who may call her a “miserable” person as an insult. The waitress explains that she is, in fact, miserable in her serving job, and it was just a job to hold her over until she reached her next goal.

“You think we do this because we love it? You think I do this for fun? No, I do it for money,” the server says.

The video has garnered more than 4,000 views and nearly a dozen comments,

“It’s just so freeing not giving a f*ck. I’m gonna go full bitch mode,” she says at the end of the minute-long clip.

One commenter referred to the server’s situation as the “golden checked out ticket” and urged her to “use it like the purge.”

Before leaving her restaurant job, the waitress made TikToks about proper restaurant etiquette, including how to properly send food back and the do’s and don’ts of bringing your own cake to a restaurant.

