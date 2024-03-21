‘We need real butter’: Texas Roadhouse server shares things you do that servers hate

Servers from different restaurants have taken to social media to vent about their customer pet peeves. Through skits in which she portrays herself and different customers, a waitress revealed things customers do that she and other servers hate. While she didn’t name the restaurant she works at, customers guessed it Texas Roadhouse based on context clues.

In the video with over 851,000 views, TikTok user Gina (@whatsthatmeen) stood in her bathroom. “These are the things that server hates that you do,” she said before kicking off her list.

Her first grievance is when customers ask for “real butter.” Before “Susie” the server could finish greeting her table, a customer interrupted. “‘We need real butter! Can we have ‘real’ butter?’” the “customer” questioned.

”The butter on the table is real. Please let me finish speaking,” Gina, who is portraying “Susie,” said.

In the next scenario, she asked the customer if they were OK with “eggs, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons” in their salad. The customer’s response?: “No, just whatever it comes with.”

The server was then forced to repeat her question, annoying the customer. “If that’s what it comes with!” the customer responded.

Another pet peeve is the server being ignored during their greeting.

“They make eye contact, OK? They hear you; they are locked in with you yet they don’t say a word,” she said.

The only exception to this pet peeve is for people who can’t hear, she acknowledged.

When customers walk through a line dance was another annoyance on Gina’s list.

At Texas Roadhouse, workers are supposed to dance in a certain area, and there are usually two exits guests could walk through. “They will still, like, with their freaking bags of food and their baby carrier, and their stroller, and their freaking little child that needs to be on a leash, and they will just walk right through all you dancing,” Gina said.

Gina said the dance doesn’t even last long.

“It’s not much longer than a minute and a half,” she continued. “They see that we’re moving and they see that we’re turning. Like, you couldn’t wait a minute?”

People who don’t show up for specials on time and still want the deals are another pain for servers.

“We have this special that lasts until five o’clock, right? And there will be people who will show up after five,” she stated. “They’re, like, ‘Um. We were in traffic, OK? There was a lot of traffic today, and we left the house before five. So, we can still get that special, right?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gina via TikTok comment and direct message. In the comments section, alleged former and current Texas Roadhouse workers empathized with Gina.

“God I hated TXRH lol,” one viewer said.

“Ohhh so it’s not just my Texas Roadhouse. It’s all of them. Heard,” a second stated.

“The TXRH trauma is real,” a third remarked.

In addition, Texas Roadhouse workers shared what annoys them.

“Me: ‘hi my name is – them: ‘MORE BREAD!’” one user shared.

“When they tell you they’re in a rush,” a second revealed.

