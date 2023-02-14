‘I made bank for years’: Waffle House server shares how much she made her first day on the job

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing how much she made in tips on her first day on the job at Waffle House.

In a video with over 58,000 views, TikTok user Nailah (@mooskiondabeat) recounts her first day post-training before sharing how much she made in cash tips.

“I’ve never been a server before,” she says in the video. “Here, I feel like I’m good at it. I don’t know, I’m just doing the damn thing!”

In total, Nailah secured $135 in cash tips from 15 tables. Nailah then says she wants to make at least $100 per day in tips.

Over the years, numerous Waffle House workers have gone viral after sharing how much they made in tips in a single day. One user simply showed the copious amounts of cash she took home on a daily basis. Another claimed she made over $600 working for a single weekend.

That said, working at Waffle House is no easy task. Not only must workers deal with customer issues and whatever TikTok food hack happens to be trending at the time, but the restaurant is famous for staying open no matter the outside conditions.

“Its restaurants so rarely close, even in times of natural disasters and extreme weather, that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) uses the diner chain’s closures as a barometer for the severity of a storm and the level of disaster relief that will be needed in the area,” claimed Jenny G. Zhang in a 2020 article for Eater.

In the comments of Nailah’s video, viewers congratulated her on her first day on the job and her significant take-home pay.

“I worked Waffle House for 15 years and people sleep on how much money you make! Good job,” wrote one user.

“I made bank for years,” claimed a second. “Get it girl.”

“Girl even $50 for your first day would’ve been good!!!” exclaimed another. “$100 is great! Keep going.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nailah via TikTok comment.