‘I would be embarrassed not tipping… what’s wrong with people’: Domino’s driver shares how much she makes in a day

A common TikTok trend is workers showing how much money they earn in a day. Everybody from UPS workers to Waffle House servers have gone viral after detailing their daily earnings, sparking debate and conversation in the process.

Now, another user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing what she earned in a day as a Domino’s driver.

In a series of two videos, TikTok user Milena (@iammilenadiaz) documents her workday as a Domino’s driver.

According to Milena, after working for 6 hours and making 19 deliveries, she earned $125 in tips for an average tip of around $6.58 for each delivery.

Her first video has over 457,000 views, with the second currently at 44,000 views.

Throughout the video, she also explains she is encouraged to take selfies with customers as part of a promotion that is currently ongoing for Domino’s workers. Doing this allows her to earn “wild cards,” through which she can earn prizes like a paid day off or an iPad.

While specifics vary by location, open job positions from Domino’s claim that drivers can expect to earn $2 to $4 in tips for every delivery.

At over $6.50 per delivery, Milena is significantly exceeding expectations.

Many commenters on Milena’s video complimented her positive attitude.

“I love how your light just shines!! Girl you have the right attitude, I love seeing the positivity you bring,” one user wrote.

“I wish you delivered in California. I’d request you (tip FAT) and take a selfie,” another added. “Hopefully you get the iPad!!”

“You are so positive! Don’t ever let the negativity in this world dim your shine,” a third shared.

That said, many were saddened by the number of people who didn’t tip or left minimal tips.

“So wild hearing all the no tips,” a commenter stated. “I could never do that to my delivery driver.”

“I would be embarrassed not tipping… what’s wrong with people,” a second asked.

“Here I am ordering just 1 pizza and tipping $10,” an additional user noted.

In an email to Daily Dot, Milena says these earnings are typical for her job.

“This is a very accurate representation of an average day in my area as far as my tips/earnings. Of course, some days are better and some days are not so great, but on average I make around $60-70 a night,” she wrote.

“My favorite part of my job is the face-to-face interaction with Friends,” she continued. As she explains in the video, her Domino’s location refers to customers as “friends.”

“I’m a people person, so having the opportunity to impact people’s day by having a 60-second interaction with them while delivering one of their favorite things is so rewarding. Our current ‘selfie challenge’ has made it even more exciting to go door to door in hopes of making someone smile!” she said.

“I’d also like to add that I am appreciative and grateful of any and every tip, simply because we live in a world where most of us are just trying to get by,” she stated. “Everyone’s circumstances are different, and I would never think differently about our Friends that may not have the ability to give as someone else would. A positive interaction and making someone’s day is worth more to me than any dollar amount they could offer.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s via email.