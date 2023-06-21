‘I would’ve cried after the first hour’: Texas Roadhouse server works 12-hour shift on a holiday

A Texas Roadhouse server posted a video that showed how crazy it is to work the holiday shift at a restaurant.

In the video, TikToker KING HENDRIXXX (@domohendrixx) showed a number of small interactions with her fellow employees. It begins with a voice that says, “Life of a server on a holiday.”

The TikToker shows a packed kitchen area with servers pushing through one another while balancing orders of food. Some of the servers dance and joke as they eat food that has been sent back by unsatisfied customers.

At one point in the video, the Texas Roadhouse server points the camera to a small group of waiters eating a pizza during their shift. One server shakes his head and says, “I’ve been here since 10 o’clock. 10 AM, you hear me? I’m f—ing done.”

In another snippet the TikToker asks another coworker, “What would you rate tonight?”

“Negative three,” the other server replies.

With over 1.2 million views, the video struck a chord with TikTokers. Viewers appeared to love the dynamic of the waitstaff, and some also reminisced about their own time as servers.

“If the managers are ordering pizzas it’s gonna be an awful shift,” one user observed.

“Idc if I was a waitress with these type of people surrounding me I’d be so motivated to go to work,” wrote another commenter.

“Please y’all are STRONG! I would’ve cried after the first hour” commended a third.

One server confirmed that the video from this Texas Roadhouse location showed what it’s really like to work a shift during the holiday rush.

“I work at a Mexican restaurant. Cinco de Mayo was CRAZY,” they recalled.

On average, Texas Roadhouse servers only earn around $14.69 an hour, but despite the pay, the workers here appeared to be in good spirits during their busy shift. Many TikTokers commented on the staff’s congenial vibes.

One pointed out how important camaraderie is when working a tiring shift. “The crew can make or break holiday shifts. You with ppl u like i swear it’s a tad bit more bearable,” they wrote.

