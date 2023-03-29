Working in the restaurant industry is no joke. This is especially true on weekend evenings. At restaurants, Friday nights are reportedly usually one of the busiest days, and 6-8pm is the busiest time.

One TikToker and Texas Roadhouse worker, Gisselle (@giisseellee888), documented just how busy it can get.

Gisselle shared a POV video to TikTok of what it’s like to work at Texas Roadhouse at 7pm on a Friday. Her video is sped-up to match the energy inside the restaurant. She attempts to swipe a customer’s card before the video jumps to her chaotically filling up a cup with soda, one of her co-workers, and her entering in the incorrect thing at the POS system.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gisselle via TikTok comment. Her video garnered over 220,000 views as of March 28, where it resonated with viewers who work in the restaurant industry on weekends.

“Sometimes my brain freezes while I’m putting an order in,” one viewer wrote.

“Idk why this popped up after my Friday shift but I’m glad it did. This was me tonight,” a second said.

“I only work weekends and I only have panic attacks on weekends but the $$$ is so nice,” a third stated.

“I had 8-10 people gave me their cards n i forgot whose order is what,” another shared.

It seems as if it would be better for both workers and patrons if customers frequented these establishments on less busy days, like Tuesdays. According to Eat This, Not That, one of the worst days to eat out is Sunday. On the flip side, Tuesday is the best day to eat out due to many restaurants receiving their orders of fresh food on that day, the establishments being less crowded by other patrons, and weekday specials and deals many restaurants have.