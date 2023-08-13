‘a secret little treat’: Texas Roadhouse server shows how to order a Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom from the secret menu

People are suckers for a secret menu item. Maybe it’s because it makes you feel like you’re up on the latest trends. Or maybe you enjoy knowing there’s possibly an offering from one of your favorite eating establishments you’ve never had before. Whatever the reason, there’s no shortage of menu hacks and supposedly secret items floating around social media.

And Texas Roadhouse employee Hanny, known as pimpvanillaslim on TikTok, wants to help expand those horizons. She recently shared an order that isn’t really so much of a hack or classified option, but is still an interesting way for folks to spice up a popular appetizer from the beloved barbecue chain.

Basically, you’re going to order a cactus blossom (which is a massive deep-fried onion similar to the Bloomin’ Onion offered at Outback Steakhouse) and request that it be topped with pulled pork.

In the video, Hanny relays a bit of information that even the most devout of Texas Roadhouse patrons might’ve not known: Items can be smothered or decked out with a variety of different toppings of their choice, a la Waffle House.

“Today I’m gonna show you guys a secret little treat,” Hanny says in the video. “Something a lot of people may not know is you can add a smother or a bunch of stuff to anything. So you can add a side of shrimp or ribs to anything which that’s pretty much public knowledge, but you can also add other stuff like pulled pork, a veggie kebab, grilled chicken breast, catfish, and salmon.”

The Texas Roadhouse server goes on to highlight one specific combination. “With that being said you can order a Cactus Blossom with pulled pork on top of it.”

The video has amassed more than 660,000 views since it was posted on Aug. 1. Viewers who saw Hanny’s video shared some of their personal favorite Texas Roadhouse customizations.

“Skins with pork kick add jack+jalapeño. Chef’s kiss,” one person wrote.

Another commenter offered a budget conscious option: “my fav is fillet medallions with 2 side and then substitute the rice for mashed potatoes. cheaper than getting the fillet and 1 extra side.”

Other commenters indicated they will try the order on their next visit. “Oh no! That looks good!!!!,” wrote commenter Holly.

Some folks said they were already familiar with Hanny’s recommendation, but they called it by a different moniker: “I worked at the roadhouse in Benton Arkansas for a brief time and this is true but instead of calling it a smother we called it a roadkill.”

And if you’ve got a hankering for something a little less savory and a bit more sweet, then you may want to try ordering what this TikTok user mentioned: “I work at a roadhouse in iowa so I know all this but you’re forgetting about a sweet loaded applesauce!”

This isn’t the only time Hanny has hopped onto her TikTok account in order to show off secret menu revelations for Texas Roadhouse lovers. She also highlighted some kids’ menu offerings that aren’t necessarily advertised, but folks can order nonetheless.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hanny via TikTok and Texas Roadhouse via email for comment.