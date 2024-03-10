Texas de Brazil customer spends 6 hours at buffet waiting to be kicked out

A user on TikTok is viral after documenting her six-hour culinary adventure at Texas de Brazil, a popular buffet restaurant.

The video, captioned “Seeing how long it takes to get kicked out Texas de Brazil $51 buffet,” was posted by TikTok user Madison @ugh_madison. In it, she chronicled her determination to get her money’s worth from the “all-you-can-eat” meat and salad bar buffet.

Arriving at 3 pm, Madison indulged in the restaurant’s offerings, including goat cheese, lobster bisque, an array of different meats, and fried bananas with shrimp beans.

As the hours passed, the TikToker acknowledged feeling full, but remained steadfast in her mission to make the most of her $51 investment. “I didn’t come here to have a light three-hour snack. I came here to get my money’s worth, so I got back to work,” she said in the video.

However, after a bathroom break, she returned to find her check waiting for her. She said, “I was worried they might kick me out since they brought me the check, but everyone was so nice, and before I knew it, the restaurant was about to close.”

In a surprising twist, the TikToker left a generous $400 tip for the server, who thanked her and mentioned, “When we get busy we kinda limit people to two hours, but we weren’t that busy.”

Outside the restaurant, she reflected on her experience, stating, “I paid $8.50 an hour for unlimited shrimp and filet mignon. My waiter told me I am not the first customer to stay from open to close. I can probably say I got my money’s worth. This was the best six hours and two minutes of my entire life.”

Posted on March 5, the video has garnered over 2.8 million views, with many going to the comment section to post their reactions.

One user questioned the logic behind leaving a $400 tip after a $51 meal. They wrote, “But surely ur no longer getting ur moneys worth if giving a $400 tip.”

“Why are the waiters never that appreciative of your tips? $400 is a lot,” a second added.

“so the thing about places like this, when you tip you’re not tipping just your waiter. you’re tipping all the waiters and all the guys with the meat. it’s shared among them,” a third remarked.

This isn’t the first time Madison has gone viral on TikTok for her unique exploits. Previously, she spent eight hours at the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao, enjoyed a 4.5-hour feast at a Hibachi buffet before being kicked out, lingered for eight hours at CiCi’s Pizza, and even spent an entire 12 hours at Golden Corral’s buffet.

