‘I get home and my lock is changed’: Tenant said her apartment lock was changed while she was away

A tenant took to TikTok to share a bizarre story about how the locks to her apartment door were changed while she was away. To top it all, her medication was locked inside.

Cadigan Smith’s TikTok bio links to a LinkedIn account which identifies her as a law student at the University of Michigan. Her video has received more than 4.2 million views since she shared her situation on the platform.

In the video, Cadigan shows the audience a key that’s clearly different from the key to a standard top lock. The tenant also provides possible evidence by showing the top lock on her apartment door, which has paint missing around it.

“I just got home and this is the key to my apartment,” she says. She shows the camera a black electronic key without grooves. “All the doors have electronic locks like this, but I get home and my lock is changed.” Then, holding her key closer to the standard top lock that she alleges has been installed without her knowledge, she says, “That doesn’t work. I don’t have the key to that.”

The tenant added to the narrative via her caption, saying, “My door was the only lock changed soooo … Also my meds are in there as well as everything else I own and I work tomorrow morning.”

One suspicious commenter observed, “She’s leaving something out.”

Cadigan responded, “The part I’m leaving out is that I was supposed to move in a week ago but the landlord ghosted me for 2 days and didn’t give me the keys until Monday. So this entire time has been really weird.”

Other commenters offered advice. “Call a locksmith and have the apartment complex billed,” one suggested.

“Look for cameras!!” another warned. “Honestly, I’d lawyer up, and move.” As the Daily Dot has reported in the past, landlords have been known to instal unsanctioned cameras in their tenant’s spaces.

Another commenter echoed the warning, saying, “Yeah after you get in, check for any cameras.” They also advised the tenant that since the management had her locked changed without notice she could, “threaten court.”

One comment cautioned about the lock that goes with the key she displayed. “I lived in an apartment with those exact locks. They run on batteries … Guess whose battery died at 1 in the morning?”

In a follow-up comment, that person shared, “They wanted to charge me a lock out fee to come fix it. And I was like the fuck you are. It was a whole thing.”

Others suspected it was an eviction situation, even though Cadigan said she was just moving in.

A few people even tried to catch Cadigan in a lie. One person pointed out, “They removed and installed a completely different door that opens in the opposite direction.” However, this commenter seems to not understand that the tenant was showing another apartment’s door lock so viewers could compare it to her own lock that had been changed.

She addressed these matters in a follow-up video.

Then, late Monday, Cadigan updated audiences to let them know that she was able to get back into her apartment.

