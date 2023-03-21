‘Never go above and beyond’: Worker gets ready as clown to get laid off after putting so much effort into job

A worker pokes fun at herself by dressing up as a clown to get laid off, listing her efforts on the job in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker @techsalesgal, she paints her face like a clown and lists the ways she contributed to her company. Text overlay reads: “closing the most revenue in my segment, planning countless happy hours, going back to the office after I was harassed by building security, having monthly discussions with leadership about being promoted in 2023.”

As she puts the final touches on her clown costume, the text overlay says that she received a “joke severance package and no support from the leader that promised us he would help us find new jobs.”

The video has reached over 171,000 views, with commenters warning others not to go above and beyond for a job that may end up discarding them later.

“Repeat after me kids: never go above and beyond they don’t care!!!” one user wrote.

“HR person here – do not ever, I repeat EVER, give more than your bare role minimum. Take what you can from each company,” another said.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you, make sure to remember to always protect yourself first in the next job, the company is not our friend!” a third added.

Others shared their own experiences with getting laid off after contributing heavily to the company.

“Same girl. Got laid off today. Helped set up the company party last night,” one viewer said.

“Me right now. Top performer in my group and still was fired,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @techsalesgal via email submission form.