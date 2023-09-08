Woman takes up serving to pay back student loans, says teacher salary isn't enough

‘I have a master’s in education and chose to be a server’: Woman takes up serving to pay back student loans, says teacher salary isn’t enough

'How you expect me to pay back these student loans on a teacher salary?'

Sep 8, 2023

A woman who earned a master’s degree in education says that she quit her teaching job in order to work as a server because she wasn’t earning enough in the classroom to pay off her student loans.

TikTok user Genevieve (@genny_sleboda) posted about her conundrum in a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 44,000 views on the popular social media platform. Her video prompted responses from other users who found themselves in similar situations.

“If you have a college degree what are you doing working as a server?” a text overlay on the video reads. Genevieve lip-syncs her response to the aforementioned comment plastered on her TikTok clip: “What if, and just hear me out for a second, you shut the f*ck up.”

The Fort Lauderdale-based food industry worker further explains her decision in the video’s caption, writing that a teacher’s salary isn’t enough for her to pay back her student loans.

“I have a masters in education and chose to be a server….. the degrees not going anywhere babe. also how you expect me to pay back these student loans on a teacher salary?” she asks.

According to Salary.org, the average annual income of a public school teacher ranges anywhere from $47,668 to $69,625 a year. While there are programs that forgive student loan debts for teachers, like the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program, folks are only eligible for up to $17,500 worth of loan forgiveness.

Other programs, like the Public Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) plan, will completely wipe out the balance on a person’s federal direct loans after they make 120 qualifying payments. And those who have a Perkins loan can get the entirety of that loan forgiven if they teach at a low-income institution and/or tackle certain subjects. For example, teachers in Kentucky can cancel up to 100 percent of their student loans depending on how long they teach.

In the comments, a number of TikTokers shared that they were in the same exact boat as Genevieve.

One person wrote, “Me still being a bartender after graduating with my teaching degree lmao. I will do it but rn I want to pay stuff off before I’m poor.”

Another person said that despite getting a degree, they still found themselves working as a substitute teacher, which doesn’t even require 4-year schooling: “Me being a sub now which doesn’t require a degree.”

Someone else shared that it wasn’t just graduates in the teaching field who weren’t able to pay off student loans.

“Literally about to apply to be a server with my masters in biotech bc no one is HIRING with proper pay,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Genevieve via TikTok comment for further information.

Sep 8, 2023

