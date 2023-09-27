‘Why would I steal from a kid?’: Teacher says boss accused her of stealing student’s Apple Pencil, made her show receipts

Being the target of a false accusation isn’t easy. But one teacher learned this the hard way after she said her boss accused her of stealing a student’s Apple Pencil.

In a now viral video, Linda (@gaerchomps), the teacher, said her boss made her show receipts to exonerate herself, and she—and TikTok—were outraged.

“My boss is accusing me of stealing from a little kid,” Linda, who is a part-time digital art teacher, said. “So a kid lost his Apple Pencil, and another student claimed that I took it—even though I didn’t.”

Linda said that her students use iPads and Apple Pencils in class. But her boss asked her for the receipt for her personal Apple Pencil as proof that she didn’t steal from her student.

“I sent him the receipt of my purchase, and he replied, ‘I know you mentioned you lost your pencil around July. Please bring your pencil tomorrow to let student check.’ And I was like, no, I lost it in May. That’s why I bought a new one this year,” she recounted.

Linda said that she and her students don’t even use the same model Apple Pencil. This didn’t convince her boss, however.

“This b*tch… asks for a receipt to show him that I bought it July,” she said. “I’m like, bro, do I really have to bring out my Twitter receipts and my Facebook messages? And that’s what I f*cking did.”

Linda said she was able to easily produce a slew of screenshots from the time she lost her Apple Pencil. In a series of text messages and posts to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), Linda proved that she lost her Apple Pencil—and replaced it—when she said she did.

“Like, this is ridiculous,” she said. “Are you really going to trust a f*cking 12-year-old instead of your own employee? Like, why would I steal from a kid? And with an Apple Pencil I can’t even use?”

In the end, Linda said that the back-and-forth prompted her to quit.

In the comments, users agreed with Linda’s anger toward her boss.

“Girl update when you quit,” one user demanded.

“That’s wild they didn’t believe you,” another said.

“Go to HR let them know what happened then quit due to hostile work environment then sue or get in employment,” a third viewer advised.

But in a follow-up video, Linda said that’s not so simple. In short, she said that she worked at a small private arts school where her boss was also the human resources department. On her last day of work, Linda said her boss never responded to her receipts or addressed them when he saw her in person. Luckily, she said that she’s making more income as a freelance artist and is also interviewing for a new job.