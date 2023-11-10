‘Did you SEE the way she smirked?’: Taylor Swift sings ‘Labyrinth’ on returning Eras Tour. Swifties say it’s a message to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift returned to the stage for the Eras Tour on Thursday night in Buenos Aires, shocking fans with the chosen surprise songs of the night.

After performing the first surprise song, “The Very First Night” from her album Red (Taylor’s Version), she began playing “Labyrinth” off her album Midnights on the piano. Swifties immediately took over social media relating a line from “Labyrinth” to Swift’s new relationship with Travis Kelce.

Jake Shane, die-hard Swiftie and social media-star, posted a viral TikTok explaining fans’ theory over why Swift chose to sing “Labyrinth” on her first night back on tour.

Jake’s video has reached over 920,000 views and 164,000 likes in the past 16 hours. He frequently uses his TikTok (@octopusslover08) and Instagram platform (@passthatpuss) to connect with other Swifties about fan-based theories.

Jake captioned his video, “I AM FREAKING OUT.” He says that Taylor singing “Labyrinth” as one of the first surprise songs back is amazing because of the first two-lines of the chorus.

The lines are, “Uh oh, I’m falling in love, Oh no, I’m falling in love again.”

After singing the words in his video, he raises his voice and emphasizes, “CAUSE SHE’S FALLING IN LOVE WITH TRAVIS KELCE.”

Other fans agreed and left comments under Jake’s video reacting to Swift’s facial expressions when singing these lines. “Did you SEE the way she smirked?!?!” one comment read.

“The way she was like, I wanna tell all my besties about this,” another says.

“Singing labyrinth tonight was a CHOICE and I’m not mad about it,” a comment with over 16,000 likes says.

“She gave us the CLEAREST message, I’m so happy for her,” another says.

One TikTok creator, @addiekingg, posted a close-up video of Swift singing the beloved surprise song so you could see her facial expressions.

Swifties are well-known for creating theories about the real meanings behind her lyrics. One theory that a Swiftie mentioned under Jake’s video was about the other surprise song Swift sang last night, “The Very First Night.”

“THE VERY FIRST NIGHT LYRICS,” the comment says, “and so it was, we never saw it comin’, not tryin’ to fall in love, but we did like children runnin ‘.”

Jake has posted various other viral videos relating to Taylor Swift theories. Just recently after the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Jake posted a video with his best friend and fellow Swiftie, Brett Chody (@brettsbites), explaining a theory behind one of Swift’s new 1989 vault tracks, “Is It Over Now?”

The theory is that when the new song “Is It Over Now” has a lyrical-break, it sounds like the bridge to another one of Swift’s songs, “Out Of the Woods.” Jake’s video is a heart-warming clip of him and Brett singing the two songs together, while seeming to be happier than ever.

Swifties agreed with this theory in the comment section. “Wow I’m convinced that this song was an extension of Out Of The Woods,” one says.

Another Swiftie theory stemming from the release of the same vault track is that the song could be about Swift’s short-lived relationship with Harry Styles in 2013.

Jake posted another viral video reaching over 1.9 million views of him and his roommates reacting to the song for the very first time on release night. In the video, Jake and his roommates react to the line, “Red blood, white snow, blue dress, on a boat.”

Taylor Swift liked the video on her own TikTok account, leaving Jake speechless.

The theory is that the line in Jake’s video is about Styles, due to a picture of Taylor spotted on a boat, in a blue dress, the day fans speculate the two stars ended their relationship.

Recently, Jake was featured in People magazine, earning the No. 14 spot on the “Sexiest Swifties of the Year” list.

He was featured in People after attending the Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium for multiple nights in a row. Jake was in the audience at the show when Swift announced the release of 1989 Taylor’s Version.

He posted another viral video of his live reaction to this announcement. The album happened to be released on Jake’s birthday, Oct. 27.

“I screamed so hard I gagged at the announcement,” a Swiftie commented on Jake’s video, validating his reaction.

When asked about the theories regarding Swift and Kelce, Jake told the Daily Dot, “Anything that makes Taylor happy makes me happy. She is everything, and I will dedicate my life to cheering her on.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Swift representatives via email.