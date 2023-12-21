‘The way I look like I’m probably stealing when I go out shopping’: Man eavesdrops on Target workers talking about customer through walkie talkie

TikTok user Michael (@mister_twister_55) has become notorious for filming himself tapping into various stores’ walkie-talkie systems.

Previously, he showed himself listening to the goings-on of a Chick-fil-A location. Earlier in the year, he also documented what appeared to be a Bath & Body Works manager gaslighting an employee. He also claimed to have listened to Target workers while they were on the job.

Now, another one of his videos has gone viral and sparked discussion. In a clip with over 2.1 million views, the TikToker returns to Target to show how employees track a potential thief as they make their way through the store.

Over the course of the video, the employees discuss what items the woman has in her cart. They also are able to identify her and look up her record, which includes a “$44 PMR, a $150 PMR,” and a “$77 KTR.”

For context, a PMR is a Productive Merchandise Recovery, whereas a KTR is a Known Theft Report. These are both terms used by Target employees to determine whether someone has been shoplifting.

The video ends before the shopper is confirmed to have engaged in any illegal behavior, so it’s unclear whether the employees ended up apprehending them.

That said, many in the comments section claimed that hearing this conversation highlighted their own anxieties about going shopping.

“The way I look like I’m probably stealing when I go out shopping because I have heavy anxiety and constantly forget what I even went for,” wrote a user.

“I now wonder what asset protection thought of me that one time I couldn’t decided between a nespresso or keurig and stood there for the longest,” added another.

“Sometimes I think I’m being suspicious but I’m really just awkward and absent minded and have to walk around target at least 3 times to get everything I need,” echoed an additional TikToker.

A few shared their own shopping stories.

“I was crying at tj max bc my grandma died and then I heard the guy say ‘she seems to be looking at holiday bags’ as if I was gonna steal while sobbin,” recalled a commenter.

“No wonder why asset protection was eyeing me down when I couldn’t decide whether or not I need to try the elf grip primer or the putty one,” offered a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and Michael via Instagram direct message.