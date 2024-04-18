‘You shouldn’t have to pay for the service AND the tip!’: Woman says she was asked to tip $84 for Target order after paying for $49 subscription

In March of this year, Target announced it would be launching a home delivery service for just a $49 yearly subscription.

According to Marisa Gerber for the Los Angeles Times, “The membership program, Target Circle 360, launches April 7 for an introductory price of $49 a year and touts deliveries in as little as one hour, company executives said in a presentation to investors Tuesday morning. After May 18, the price will increase to $99 annually for members who don’t have a Target credit or debit card.”

Seeing this, TikTok user @bbsmallsmb eagerly signed up—and ended up sparking a discussion on TikTok about the service.

In a video posted to her account, the TikToker says she saw the move as an attempt from Target to offer a service similar to Amazon Prime. After signing up, she promptly ordered an Apple Watch, some toilet paper, Vitamin Water, and a few pairs of shorts to be delivered to her home.

When the items arrived, she was met with several surprises.

“When the lady drops off my order, I realized that only my Apple Watch and the two things of toilet paper are there,” she says. “So I go into the app to see if something was canceled or she forgot something. And before I can go into my app, I have a suggested tip of $84.”

This tip suggestion shocked her.

“I guess I should have figured, because the way that we tip on everything, that this was going to be a tip service. But I really thought it was, like, competing with Amazon Prime,” she explains. “So I feel terrible. I put myself through college serving tables. I understand the value of a good tip, but there’s no way I’m paying someone $84 for getting the Apple Watch, walking across the aisle, getting the toilet paper and then driving three minutes to my house.”

From here, the TikToker called customer service to cancel her service, at which point she was told she could simply offer delivery drivers a lower tip.

“I’m just like, well, I’m not going to be a jerk if these workers are doing this because they’re expecting that tip as part of the salary. I’m not going to be the person to give them a terrible tip that ruins their day,” she details. “That’s not OK with me.”

Upon further examination of her order, the TikToker also realized that several of her ordered items that the delivery driver canceled were in stock at the store.

“She just picked out the expensive items, and then completely disregarded the rest of the order because she wasn’t going to get a good tip on it,” speculates the shopper.

In the comments section, users shared their own tipflation woes.

“Tips for delivery should be based on distance and time spent. Not the cost of the items,” said a user.

“Every place you walk into now wants tips,” added another. “People are getting tired of paying employee wages at multi million dollar companies.”

The TikToker later left a comment noting that, while she was OK with using a service that relies on tips, Target should have done a better job explaining that before she signed up for the service.

“Target should advertise it as such when they’re selling,” she shared. “That’s why I canceled. I don’t want to take away from someone’s livelihood. I also don’t want to pay yearly for a service & also tip on top.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and to the TikToker via TikTok direct message.

