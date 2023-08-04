‘Wtffff’: Target worker says she now has to walk around carrying a shopping bag

An employee at Target who works on the store’s Style Team recently went viral on TikTok for showing the new bags she has to allegedly carry at work.

Daisy (@daisy_1400) has reached over 196,000 views on her TikTok by Thursday afternoon. She frequently uses her platform to share the experiences she has as a Target worker.

Daisy captions her video, “Ur telling me the style team has to walk around with bags now?”

“Wtf’,” she adds.

The Target website says members on the Style Team, so-called “Style Consultants,” are “welcoming and helpful in meeting guests’ needs on the sales floor and in the fitting room. Ensuring the floor is set full with the right product, accurately priced and signed on the sales floor with the right sizes, styles, and colors.”

Daisy tells the viewers the bags are used to hold dusters, size tags, walkies, and “extra random stuff.”

A fellow self-described Target worker comments, “I would love this to pick up all the random stuff on the floor.”

But some viewers think it’s “just something more for customers to steal.”

Others notice that the bag in the video resembles the Target shower caddy bag. One comment says, “Aren’t those the fabric shower caddies? What are y’all gonna put in them besides maybe your walkie or zebra?”

Another says, “Bye, are those the shower bags they sell…?”

Daisy responds, “No for real,” joking at the bag’s appearance.

Other self-described Target workers on the Style Team leave comments confused on why their store hasn’t provided them with bags yet: “Since when? My location hasn’t said anything yet,” one says.

It’s unclear what Target’s corporate policy is at this point. But it might become increasingly common to see workers carrying these bags. An employee at another retail store says, “They started doing that at Old Navy too.”

Target news continues to be a regular viral flashpoint online. Recently, one worker shared the best and worst positions to work at Target, and another worker said Target advertisements caused her to lose shifts.

The Daily Dot reached out to Daisy via the TikTok comment section and Target via email.