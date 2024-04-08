‘I have never been in a Target that looked like that before’: Man works 1-hour shift after Target gets trashed by customers. He doesn’t work there

A man in Utah was so aghast at how trashed some of his fellow Target shoppers left a department that he decided to record it and then act.

The documentation comes from Utah-based creator DJ Tischner (@djtischner), posting a TikTok video on Sunday showing the state of an unidentified Target store on Sunday, getting 1.2 million views since going up.

“I’m at Target right now,” he begins the video. “You will not believe this place. You’ve got to see this place.”

Then, beginning to survey the landscape of shelves with clothes and shoes thrown about several sections of the store, he queries, “What the hell happened here?”

He scans through more of the chaos, with nary a worker in site, observing, “This place is what nightmares are made of right now.”

Then, after showcasing particularly disorganized shelves in the kids’ section, he reports, “I’m like so stressed out, like I forgot what I even came here to get, because it’s just a mess.”

Commenters agreed and were ready to assign blame.

One said, “I have never been in a Target that looked like that before and I’ve been in a lot of Targets.”

Another assessed, “Worked in retail as a SM for many years…it’s the people shopping, making it unbearable to recover. Plus big corp doesn’t give enough hrs and underpay, it’s sad.”

“And it’s crazy because some people don’t realize how long it’ll take to just recover one of those sections,” another added.

Someone else, in that same vein, said, “It’s because people expect for retail employees to pick up after them but there’s only so much low paid employees can do in a day. My store is small and it’s hard to keep up with when I have other.”

It would have been understandable for Tischner to just stop with the one video and rack up the views, but he went back to the store to make a follow-up, and that one showed him helping out to make the chaos more orderly.

“My mom always told me, ‘Leave things better than you found it,'” he says with a smile in the parking lot outside the store, before going in to start folding.

He then showcases a before-and-after look at a newly-organized set of kids’ clothing on a set of shelves that he claimed took an hour to get right.

While a number of commenters complimented him, one asked the question left lingering in this episode: “You are an amazing human!! Did anyone that was employed by Target ever notice you?!?”

Tischner replied in the comments section, “They saw me. Nobody said a word that worked there.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tischner via TikTok direct message.

