‘Don’t buy the holder’: Stanley cup owner warns against buying accessories from the $1 section in Target

A Target shopper is warning against buying the viral $1 snack bowl from the store. But viewers think her complaints with it can be chalked up to user error.

Parade reported in May that the bowls were flying off the shelves. That makes sense as anything that has to do with Stanley is bound to go viral. And these bowls were made to connect to the Stanley cups—and their dupes—so that consumers could hold their snacks and drinks with just one hand.

In a viral video, TikToker @_amieannx3 has her Target snack bowl surrounding her Stanley Tumblr. But there’s an issue. It doesn’t exactly fit right. The bowl seems to be too big for her cup. She pours a McDonald’s drink in the tumblr, and she fills the bowl with McDonald’s nuggets and fries. However, the bowl unfortunately hangs lopsided on the cup.

“Moral of the story, don’t buy the holder from Target dollar spot,” the TikToker warns.

Viewers aren’t so sure her complaints are valid

Her warning racked up over 252,000 views.

Viewers in the comments section are claiming the content creator’s cup is far too small for the bowl. They say the bowl is apparently meant for the 40-ounce tumblr, not the 30 ounce.

“I have [the] 40 oz and it fits perfectly! It also fits on other 40 oz tumbler,” one viewer said.

“That’s probably because it’s for a 40 oz. Not 30 lol,” a second said.

“I think the tag says 40 oz on the tray,” a third claimed.

@_amieannx3, in response, claimed that the tag didn’t say what cup size it was intended for. “My defense.. the holder didn’t say only for 40oz.. mines a 30z,” she wrote.

In a follow-up video, @_amieannx3 goes to Target to prove the tag does not say it’s intended for a 40-ounce tumblr only. “Let’s go check before I make a fool out of myself again,” she says. “There is no other sticker that says 40 ounces.”

According to Target’s website, the snack bowl does not specify a cup size. The snack bowl comes in four colors and is available in-store at Bullseye’s Playground.

The Daily Dot reached out to @_amieannx3 via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Target via press email.

