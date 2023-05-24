‘Target will learn not to waste my time’: Target shopper continues to hit help button since items are behind locked shelves

One Target shopper recently shared their frustrations with the store’s beefed up security measures that she said were slowing down her shopping experience.

In a now-viral video Emaisha Waiters (@_emaisha) showed viewers the gambit she deployed in order to get a worker’s attention. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 574,000 views.

“I was in a rush, so I tried this after 3 minutes of waiting,” Waiters wrote via text overlay.

In the clip, Waiters placed her hand under different scanners in the aisle that apparently called for help. She spun in a circle going from scanner to scanner in the hopes that get her assistance faster.

“Lmao Target will learn not to waste my time,” Waiters’ video caption read.

While Waiters spun in circles, a seemingly random male shopper attempted to strike up a conversation with her.

“You have a boyfriend?” he asked as Waiters continued to scan the help buttons.

Waiters largely ignored his advances, but addressed the stranger’s question through her video. “Shooting your shot at a girl spinning in Target,” she wrote via text overlay as the man attempted to get her number.

Finally, a Target worker appeared.

“Thank you,” Waiters said to the worker. “Did you see what I was doing?”

It’s not clear that the worker actually helped, though. Waiters noted that she waited “10 minutes” to get the attention of a team member “that doesn’t have a key.”

But Target is not the only store to increase its security measures in response to a surge in shoplifting. Reports have found that shoplifting cost the retail industry over $100 billion in 2022. Last week, one TikToker showed off the barricaded alcohol section at his local CVS and said that it was the store’s attempt to curb shoplifting. And a 50% increase in thefts at Target last year led to a loss of over $400 million, according to CNN.

In the comments section, users couldn’t believe that a man hit on Waiters as she waited for help.

“Getting hit on while you’re basically spinning in circles is hilarious,” one user wrote.

“He didn’t think something was wrong with you spinning lmfao?” another asked.

Others were shocked that Target went through such great lengths to curb shoplifters.

“Not the hygiene products being locked up,” one viewer lamented.

“This is why I just get things off Amazon … bc I don’t have the patience,” another said.

The Daily Dot has contacted Waiters via TikTok comment and Target by email.