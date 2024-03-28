TikTok user Emily Reidy (@emilyiscaffeinated) has amassed over 10,000 followers for her “how to get rich” from different stores content. One of her latest videos, featuring Reidy trying to get rich at Target, shows that things don’t always go to plan for her, though.

Reidy previously went viral for her “how to get rich at CVS” saga. In a clip viewed over 679,000 times, she decided to try her luck at Target.

She lets viewers know she has been standing in line waiting to checkout for 30 minutes.

“Let’s get Target rich,” she says right before it it is her turn to face the cashier at the checkout. “We should get a coupon for being in line for this long, right?” she says to the cashier.

The cashier, without missing a beat, responds, “Why? I’ve been standing here this long.”

Reidy takes the comeback well, agreeing, “True. True.”

The video then jumps to Reidy and her boyfriend in their car, recapping what just went down in the store.

According to Reidy, her boyfriend, Noah, advised her not to ask the question to the worker. Reidy said she felt justified to ask because of how long they were in line. “And we are the customers,” she adds.

“Fair. Fair,” Noah says, understanding her reasoning. However, he says, “It was still awkward, though.”

“Got roasted good night,” Reidy captioned her video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Reidy via email and TikTok comment. In the comments section, viewers joined in on the roast and applauded the cashier.

“PERFECT response from the cashier,” one viewer said.

“She done silenced you without hesitation,” a second stated.

“I would’ve not posted this .. BECAUSE SHE ATEEE,” a third commented.

Reidy clarified in a comment that the self-checkout stations were already closed by the time she went to check out and that there were only two human-run lines open.

Target is experimenting with closing self-checkouts at a certain time in response, it says, to customer feedback; the store has said customers want face-to-face time with its employees. But now customers are complaining of long lines and wait times. Target is also experimenting with making some of its self-checkout areas 10 items or fewer.

