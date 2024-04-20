‘Face scan?’: Ross customer calls out store’s new 10-second waiting period at front door

Stores have long claimed that shoplifting—specifically, organized retail crime—is on the rise across the country.

While there is little evidence to support this claim, and a figure from the National Retail Federation admitted to the Daily Dot that such claims are based on retailer perception rather than data, stores across the country have implemented increased security measures to combat this perceived threat.

For example, one Target shopper noted that the items she needed were locked behind glass, causing her to wait for an employee to come and unlock them. A Walmart shopper stated that shopping for her items in the store now made her go through three different transactions in order to get what she needed.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after showcasing a security measure she says she encountered at a Ross Dress for Less location.

In a video with over 868,000 views as of Saturday morning, TikTok user @muvadearest44 says that the location made her stand in direct view of the security camera for 10 seconds before being allowed to shop.

“They literally force u to wait for 10 seconds before entering the store (not covid related), and each security employee gives a different reason,” the TikToker writes in the caption of the video. “Im sure it has something to do with the use of facial recognition technology in the context of preventing shoplifting, but #transparency would be cool.”

In the comments section, users offered potential reasons why the store would implement such a change.

“This is new from last year, it’s so the camera can get a good look at your face before you come in to shop in case you steal,” said a user. “I used to work at Ross.”

“We have them at my old location now. We used to do it because Covid limited numbers. Now it’s so they can build that case,” added another.

Other commenters simply said that encountering such a security mechanism would cause them to reconsider shopping at the store.

“There is nothing I need from Ross that bad,” declared a commenter.

“They started doing this [and] honestly I just stopped going to Ross,” detailed a second. “it would make sense if they were mad packed but they weren’t and I don’t need it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ross via email and @muvadearest44 via TikTok direct message.

