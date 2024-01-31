‘I feel like I could potentially become a Walmart pick-up girly over this’: Woman says Target pick-up worker threw groceries in the car, broke cupcakes after she complimented her

Parent and TikTok user Paige (@lifewithpaige0906) posted a viral TikTok about her less-than-satisfactory experience after driving to Target to pick up some items using the retailer’s mobile delivery option.

In a caption for the video, she states how she was looking forward to a movie night with her kiddos and was getting some groceries for the festivities. However, the Target worker who brought her items out put a damper on that experience, she says, for the way that she handled the transaction.

Paige writes in a caption for the clip: “But why…did you throw my cupcakes like that..I did a little target pickup order to get a few things for dinner and movie night with my kiddos and the girl was so rude but she was honestly so pretty but she straight up tossed my groceries from the driver side window to the passenger seat, when she could have just handed them to me…so awkward”

She says that the poor customer service experience she endured has influenced her to stop picking up mobile orders from Target and, as a result, she’ll be turning her attention towards Walmart from now on.

“I just did a Target pick-up order, and she threw my food in the car,” Paige says. “I am not one to complain. I don’t talk to the manager. Like that’s me. However, pull up to Target…I do the whole thing on my phone, she comes out, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. You are so pretty.’ She was genuinely the most beautiful girly I’ve seen ever. Like she was beautiful. She goes…” At this point in the clip, the TikToker looks deadpan into the camera with an unamused expression. “Mm-hmm,” she says, mimicking the worker’s response.

“We love a humble girly, but whatever,” Paige says sarcastically before continuing with her story. “She proceeds to swing—” she says while demonstrating how the worker threw the bag into her car, even though Paige was holding her bag outside of the car to grab the items from her. “I had my hand right here. I was ready to grab the groceries. I was like, ‘OK, thanks.'”

The employee’s response? “Mm-hmm.”

Paige shared her frustration in the rest of the video. “Girl, I feel so uncomfortable about this encounter, and I feel like I could potentially become a Walmart pick-up girly over this situation because it was so uncomfortable,” she shares. “And I don’t want to complain ’cause I feel like she was just probably having a bad day but what the f*ck! She just ended up giving super weird, mean-girl vibes, and she f*cked up my cupcakes so, that sucks.”

Commenters who responded to Paige’s video had varying opinions on her experience with Target. One TikToker suggested that she log a complaint within Target’s mobile application: “Complain but also go in the app and report an issue with the item and you’ll get refunded.”

Another said that she shouldn’t be afraid of going into “Karen mode” and reporting the employee’s behavior. “Worked HR, say something. Truly! Be that girl because that isn’t okay. So sorry!” they wrote.

Someone else remarked that due to the worker’s actions, a product she purchased had its quality diminished and that was impetus enough for a complaint: “If the product was damaged that’s grounds to talk to the manager guilt free.”

Others argued that Paige’s idea to switch over to Walmart was sound logic, as they’ve had only good experiences with the retailer. “Ive never had a Wal-Mart employee do that while picking up my pickup order, they are beyond nice to deal with. Definitely switch,” one user wrote.

Several TikTokers on the platform have even argued that Walmart is going to stage a “comeback” and replace Target as the shopping-run retailer of choice.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target, Walmart, and Paige via email for further comment.