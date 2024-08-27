‘I got 2’: Target shopper says $200 Nespresso machine is ringing up to $60

One Target shopper claimed to have scored a $200 Nespresso coffee maker for only a fraction of its usual price.

A video, posted by TikTok user Tessà (@ohtessuh) on Aug. 16, amassed nearly 500,000 views and sparked a rush to Target stores.

“Y’all, Imma need y’all to run, not walk to Target right now because I was shopping for an espresso machine, and I saw this one. It looked good,” Tessà says to kick off her video. She showcases footage of a Nespresso coffee machine box.

The real shock came when she scanned the item at a digital price checker. “I went to scan it and saw that it was $60 compared to $200,” she reveals. She captures the moment on camera as the display shows a price of $59.99.

Seizing this opportunity, Tessà didn’t hesitate to stock up. “Oh, yeah. I grabbed two,” she says. Her cart contains two identical Nespresso machine boxes. “One for me and my sister. So, yeah, better come out there and get one of these. K. Bye.”

Other Target shoppers reported varying prices

It seems this coffee lover’s luck might be location-specific. Commenters from various cities reported mixed results when trying to replicate Tessà’s purchase.

“i just went and it wasn’t on clearance in miami,” one disappointed user wrote.

Another added, “Just went in Houston and not on sale.”

One viewer found a creative workaround to score the deal. “I ran right after I saw this video. It didn’t ring up as $59.99 but they price matched for me!!”

Interestingly, several commenters mentioned the machine ringing up at $160, suggesting a possible pricing error or limited time offer at Tessà’s store located in Atlanta.

As of Aug. 26, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe is listed on Target’s website for $186.99. It is also currently on sale on Amazon for $129.35.

As it turns out, being at the right place and time in Target can lead to all kinds of bargains. In previous Daily Dot coverage, a different shopper managed to find a 55-inch TV that cost only $95.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target via their press email and to the TikToker via her email for comment.

