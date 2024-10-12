‘Always go to self-checkout’: Target shopper says Nespresso machines are ringing up for $38.99. Then a worker gets involved

While some Targets won’t let you get away with this, others might be perfectly fine with selling you a Nespresso machine for $38. This Target shopper wasn’t so lucky but maybe you can try your luck.

Featured Video

Deal too good to be true?

Joy (@jhoiiaaatotheworld) shows viewers their journey through Target to get a Nespresso machine. They pick it up from the aisle and then show the checkout screen. For some reason, the red Nespresso machine was listed as on clearance and $38 for in-store purchases. However, according to Joy, the worker who rang them up wouldn’t allow them to buy it for that price.

In a text overlay, she writes, “Poc: you left target brokenhearted because that one employee you asked didn’t wanna sell the espresso for $38.99.”

Advertisement

“Still salty about it,” she added in the caption. “I still love you @target @Nespresso USA but I was heartbroken lol But yes guys!! Run to Target!!”

While it is unclear exactly which type of Nespresso machine Joy bought, the Vertuo Pop + usually sells for $129.00 at Target.

The video has over 16,000 likes and over 572,100 views as of Saturday.

Advertisement

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are excited and confused for Joy. Others share why this employee might not have been able to approve the Nespresso sale for that low price.

“I work at target, she probably didn’t change it because she didn’t wanna get flagged,” one wrote. “If we price match too low our manager comes to speak with us.”

Joy responded, “I do understand! No worries! Just that lil excitement knowing it’s also Target Circle Week! We love Target!”

Advertisement

“Oh naw I woulda had to talk to whoever in the store to get that price lol,” another wrote.

“Could you order it on the app for pickup at that price???” one asked, to which Joy responded, “It shows $99 on the app tho, so I think you should buy it on the store. Also depends if your Target rings up that price on their big kiosk scanners.”

Another claiming to work for Target customer service wrote, “It’s just the color but for clearance it has to be the exact same item. but ngl managers will do it if its not over about 40$ of a differance or so.”

One simply offered a solution, writing, “Always go to self checkout, girl.”

Advertisement

All hope gone?

Not quite. The Daily Dot has previously covered Target shoppers trying to get prices significantly lower than the listed price. For example, one shopper tried to get an iPad at Target for $69 after hearing online about a person who had success.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Joy via email and TikTok message and to Target via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.