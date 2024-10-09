‘Everyone is here’: Target’s discount on the iPad 9’s $329 price is causing a scene. So why aren’t managers approving the deal?

Recently, the internet was abuzz with people claiming they could get incredible deals on Apple iPads from Target.

Featured Video

According to those who alleged that they took advantage of it, shoppers were able to get a 9th generation Apple iPad for just $69. This is a substantial discount, as Amazon currently sells the items at around $199.

However, as TikTok user Joey (@itsawesomejoey) recently noted, the deal might not be as strong as it initially appears.

Can you get an iPad from Target for $69?

In his video, which currently has over 631,000 views, Joey explains how those who were able to receive the iPad from Target likely did so by mistake.

Advertisement

“It’s actually not a thing,” he says of the deal. “They’re just getting lucky and getting associates that don’t know the rules.”

As Joey notes, it is presently Circle Week at Target, which means that shoppers are able to secure substantial deals on products.

However, while Target may occasionally price match, they do not appear to be doing so during Circle Week.

“They have it clearly stated in their policy that you cannot price match during Circle Week,” Joey shares. “So the only way people are getting them is because they’re getting associates that don’t know the rule, and they’re just letting people buy them anyways.”

Advertisement

As previously noted by the Daily Dot, Joey is correct. Target’s terms of service state that “Target Circle deals cannot be combined with competitor price matches.”

That said, it does appear that some people were able to purchase iPads at this price.

“A LOT of people early did,” he wrote in a comment. “I think when TikTok blew it up the stores found out fast and told their employees.”

Advertisement

In the comments section, users recounted their own experiences in-store.

“My store has a thing that says if you are price matching, you can’t use any other discounts or circle offers for like the last two years,” wrote a user.

“It has been in their exclusion section of price match policy for a while now. if folks don’t remember the 50 dollar beats, that’s what really spurred the change,” added another. “Sorry you fell for Facebook lies.”

Advertisement

“Someone came in today to try to do this and literally showed me the TikTok at the desk like ‘can I do this,’” recalled a third. “why are you showing it to me?????”

The Daily Dot reached out Target via email and Joey via TikTok and Instagram DM.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.