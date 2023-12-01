‘This wood bowl has Studio McGee all over it’: Shopper finds Target home decor dupes at Aldi for a fraction of the price

In a TikTok video that has quickly racked up 713,000 views as of Friday, user Alex Siene (@alexsiene) takes her audience on a surprising journey through Aldi’s aisles, revealing a smorgasbord of homeware items that look surprisingly like Target’s.

With the bold declaration that “Aldi is the new Target,” Siene showcases a variety of products that rival, and sometimes surpass, the quality of those found in more well-known stores like Target.

As Siene wanders through Aldi, she highlights an array of items: a bowl that would be $30 to $40 at Target, espresso mugs, bamboo spice jars, a wood bowl reminiscent of Studio McGee designs, and even trendy chunky knit throws. She points out the reasonable price-point and high-end style of these products as she goes, like the set of four stone plates for $9.99 and a chic glass pitcher. Her enthusiasm is bursting out of her as she shares these finds, including a unique candle she predicts will emit smoke from its chimney when blown out.

The TikTok community responded with a mix of excitement and protective humor. Comments like “DON’T TELL EVERYONE OUR ALDI SECRETS!!!” and “Y’all need to quit advertising and influencing Aldi. My little grocery store is getting overrun and busy all the time now lol” reflect a sentiment of wanting to keep Aldi’s hidden gems under wraps. Another user humorously cautioned about potential price hikes, writing, “Girl now Aldi is going to start raising their prices.”

Aldi’s journey from a small grocery store in Germany to an international retail powerhouse is a story of innovation and strategic expansion. The introduction of homeware and non-food items in the 1980s marked a significant shift in Aldi’s approach, attracting a wider customer base with limited-time “Special Buys” or “Aldi Finds.” This strategy not only broadened Aldi’s appeal but also added an element of urgency for customers to snag these deals while they lasted.

On the other hand, consumer reactions to Target seem to be a mixed bag in recent months. Some shoppers were happy to discover that for the items they purchased, Target seemed to be a more affordable alternative to the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retail chain renowned for its low prices: Walmart. However, there have been anecdotal reports and numerous social media uploads from shoppers who’ve called quick Target runs a thing of the past due to different factors. One salient issue several patrons have purportedly had with the chain was that some stores are taking strong stances against theft by locking up basic necessities and “essential” items in see-through cupboards. Others have accused the brand of “shady” practices with its Black Friday deals.

It seems that negative responses to Target from folks on social media have had a direct impact on sales; Yahoo Finance reported a massive 27% stock price stumble for the retailer in October 2023. In August 2023, Target’s profits apparently beat expectations, but sales did drop after numerous negative reactions cropped up online in response to the store’s Pride Month announcements.

Siene’s video is a testament to TikTok’s growing role as a hub for sharing shopping tips, deals, and discoveries. Her guide to Aldi’s high-quality homeware items is more than just a fun exploration; it’s a valuable resource for savvy shoppers looking to enhance their homes without breaking the bank especially as the holidays are upon us.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aldi via email and Siene via Instagram direct message for comment.