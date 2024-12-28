‘Was only there 5 minutes’: Man shares what happens when you park in drive-up spot at Target—as non-drive-up customer

If you think parking in a pick-up spot will go unnoticed, think again. One man shows the warning he got from Target for leaving his car in a space designated for pick-up orders for five minutes.

In a video with over 16,000 views, TikTok Bvibin (@bvibin_) takes a red and white flyer off his windshield. It reads, “Hi there, These spots are reserved for our new drive-up service. Give it a go on your next Target run!”

Target customers can place pick-up orders online or through the retailer’s app, which they can have delivered to their car in the designated pick-up area. This pick-up area makes it easier for Target workers to find the correct vehicle when bringing the order outside.

However, the TikTok boldly claims he didn’t park in the pick-up spot by mistake.

“I don’t give a [expletive] if this spot is reserved or not,” he says, panning to an empty parking garage. “I’m going to park wherever I want to.”

The caption clarifies that he was only parked in the spot for five minutes. On-screen text reads, “POV: You park in a Target drive-up service spot.”

What happens if you park in a Target drive-up spot?

While the TikToker insists in a comment that he will continue to park in drive-up spots, commenters say the warning flyer is just the beginning of Target’s retaliation if he keeps parking there.

“They have your license plate number and gonna tow it next time,” one suggests.

“Your plate is saved for future tickets/towing. Hope this helps,” another claims.

“Don’t be mad when they tow your car,” a third says.

“If this was at my target, management would’ve towed you. Our store is too busy for this,” a fourth adds.

But does Target actually keep tabs on which cars frequently park in drive-up spots? It’s hard to say. Target has not shared any information about its car towing or tracking policies online.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email for further information.

‘You could just read the sign’

In the comments, viewers take sides. Some believe drivers should be able to park anywhere—including drive-up spots—claiming that the designated area takes up too much of the parking lot. They aren’t alone: The Daily Dot previously reported on a TikTok in which a Target customer complained of 20+ drive-up spots at a single store.

“No way they give those out LOL I ALWAYS PARK THERE AND DGAF,” one writes.

“Same, they can’t reserve all those spots in the front of the store, put them on the side or the back..,” another says.

“The only spots being reserved should be handicap numbers. All parking spots drive up needs to be a Congo line, not a reserved parking spot when the handicap is packed,” a third suggests.

Other viewers push back on the TikToker.

“I mean, or you could just read the sign? But you are better than everybody, right? These spaces are only meant for drive up… like parents and older people that use it,” one says. The TikToker responds, “They’re meant for me to pull and park as I did, continue with your day.”

“They are finally doing something about this. I shouldn’t have to call the store and tell them there are no more drive-up spaces to pick up my order because people are parking in them,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bvibin via TikTok direct message and email.

