‘Had that happen when I was in Walmart’: Customer goes to Target for item in lockbox. No one comes to help so he has to order it on Amazon

'I pressed the button a bunch of times to get help.'

Posted on Aug 16, 2023

A Target customer is upset after being forced to order an item online after no one answered the store’s call button.

In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 25,000 times, TikToker Cook Wayne (@cookwayne) showed the moment he was ignored while in the electronics section, trying to purchase an item in a lockbox.

“I was waiting ’cause we needed to get a replacement Fire Stick,” Cook said. “But I pressed the button a bunch of times to get help, so they could open up the cabinet, so we can get it, and they didn’t come.”

@cookwayne Target sucks … an employee told me “ You should have came and told us”,.. What? #target #amazon #firestick #tnwarrior #chronicpainwarrior #crohnswarrior ♬ original sound – Cook Wayne

Cook recorded the video from in front of the electronics cabinet, and no Target are in sight.

“Target sucks,” the shopper lamented in the clip’s caption. “An employee told me ‘You should have came and told us.’ What?”

Ultimately, the shopper found a solution to his dilemma. “I went on Amazon and just ordered it on Amazon while I’m standing here in Target, so it’ll be here tomorrow,” he said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target for comment regarding Cook’s experience.

In the comments section, many could relate to his frustration, and workers confirmed that the store often does not enough staff.

“They don’t schedule enough people in my store for tech department and only a couple people actually have the keys to open it,” TikToker Amanda K wrote.

“Customer service sucks these days pretty much I feel like they only have like one person covering the whole floor,” another user, ShariPi, said.

Other shoppers had similar experiences at other retailers.

“Had that happen when I was in Walmart,” Mozymama commented. “I had other items and waited sooo long to get a locked item, eventually I left everything and walked out.”

“Same at Best Buy,” another shopper added. “No help, ordered what I went there for while I was being ignored and had it delivered in 4 hours.”

The Daily Dot also reached out to Cook Wayne via TikTok comment as well as to Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to ask about the customer service experiences users shared.

*First Published: Aug 16, 2023, 2:55 pm CDT

