‘I have been accused by 7 customer service representatives’: Target shopper issues PSA for customers who order delivery

A TikTok user has vowed never to shop at Target again after being accused of stealing by several different customer service representatives.

In the clip, which has amassed 18,600 views, Mikayla (@_bourbonandlace) begins by explaining that Target’s new purple tape, which purports to make their packages tamper-proof, doesn’t work. According to her, of the 15 packages she ordered, three arrived opened, with one box missing an item she ordered.

She says she spoke to customer service employees about this on the phone, via online chat, and even in person. Initially, Target’s customer service chat told her to go to the store. The store then directed her back to the online representative. But after speaking to several different people in customer service, Mikayla says the store representatives levied some shocking accusations.

Target customer service accused her of stealing

“Seven different people through all the times I’ve been escalated, accused me of stealing the $15 item that I said that did not arrive,” she claims. “So unless you actually video yourself opening the package, they’re not going to refund you.”

To make matters worse, Mikalya claims that another customer service agent also accused her of waiting too long to flag the issue. A third said she did not properly document the missing item.

She explains, “Because I didn’t have an adequate picture of the item not in the box, even though I sent them a picture of the box […] there’s nothing that they’re willing to do.”

“So anyways, I’m in the Target parking lot. I just returned everything that I had in my car from Target,” she says. “I will be canceling my RedCard, and I will be no longer shopping at Target because I’ve just been accused of stealing […] a $15 item.”

Addressing Target directly in the caption of the post, the TikToker asks, “Why would I try to pull one over on you for a $15 item when I have purchased 3 Canon cameras for over $700 in the last two months?”

She adds, “You lost a customer that in the last 10+ years of ordering has NEVER reported an item missing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mikayla via TikTok comment.

Judging by the comments, Mikayla isn’t alone in her frustration with Target.

One Target customer shared how employees suggested they were possibly going to steal something.

They wrote, “I never go inside, if I do its for pickup. I was accused for walking around too long [sic]” one wrote.

“I ordered 6 candles that came in a box with zero protective wrapping or padding. Of course all 6 candles were shattered. They refused to refund me & told me to take it up with my mail carrier,” another claimed.

#target #targetcustomerservice #targetchristmas ♬ original sound – Mikayla Fitzgerald

A third recounted, “I had this happen with an Apple Watch about ten years ago. The box had been opened and retaped. I grabbed the box as soon as it was delivered. Then they had the nerve to ask me who stole it.”

Other customers share frustrations with Target

While Mikayla decided to stop shopping at Target after she was accused of stealing, other customers seem to have gone off the store for different reasons. Lately, a number of Target shoppers on TikTok have expressed dissatisfaction with the company, the most recent being a user named Amanda (@amandafndzz), who called out the store for selling her expired salad dressing. The clip amassed more than 105,000 views.

Amanda said, “Unfortunately, this is not the first time this happened to me and Target. Earlier this year I bought some smart sweets from them that were expired from the previous year.”

She then added, “Moral of the story, on top of the rising cost of groceries and just the disgusting inflation we deal with, we have big corporations like Target selling us expired food. It’s not an honest mistake. Our retailers are doing us dirty.”

Target didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

