‘This happens every day at Target’: Customer says he was accused of trying to kidnap a little girl

A user on TikTok says he was detained by security after being falsely accused of kidnapping a child in Target.

In a video with over 1.1 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Wesley (@candacenysm) explains the story from his perspective.

According to Wesley, he was in Target when he found a young girl wandering through the store alone. While he initially thought nothing of it, he then heard over the intercom that a parent was looking for their child in the store—a child that met the young girl’s exact description.

When Wesley tried to persuade the young girl to come with him to the front of the store, he claims she demanded to be picked up.

“I was like, ‘OK, last thing we need is a lost little girl screaming at an adult male,’” he recalls. “So I just picked her up, I put her in the cart, and I was like, ‘I’ll just rush up there real quick.’”

However, soon after placing the young girl in the cart, Wesley says the girl began screaming, and soon, he was confronted by other shoppers.

“Someone must’ve recognized her because I feel a hand on my shoulder flip me around, and this big old Travis Kelce, 6’4” looking dude is like, ‘What are you doing with that little girl?’” Wesley says. “And I was like, ‘I’m taking her to the front. What does it look like I’m doing? Her parents are at the front, you heard it.’ He’s like, ‘Then why is she crying?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, she’s three! Ask her, I don’t know!’”

Eventually, the mom arrives and removes the child from the cart, giving Wesley “the dirtiest side-eye” in the process. As this happens, the mom’s partner tells the staff of Target to have Wesley arrested.

“They take me back to security,” Wesley remembers. “Long story short, they look at the cameras. They can clearly see that I heard it, asked the girl, and then started walking to the front.”

He ends the video by saying that, if one finds themselves in a similar situation, they should not assist as “you will be arrested.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Wesley’s experience.

“And this is sadly why nobody feels safe or wants to get involved in these situations because of what could be perceived versus reality,” explained a commenter.

“As a preschool teacher, I literally never know why they’re screaming,” said another.

“This happens everyday at target. Parents use the store as a babysitter,” claimed a third.

Others said that incidents like these have made them reconsider what they would do in a similar situation.

“Life lesson…In the future, if I see a lost child I will just scream ‘who’s kid is this?’” wrote a user.

“Similar incident happened to me. I will never help a lost child again lol,” offered a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wesley and Target via email.